Britney Spears Hosts Instagram Fashion Show For Fans

With COVID-19 spreading across the United States at an unprecedented rate (although, it could be due to increased evidence), many people, including celebrities, no longer have as many places to go and hang out.

Britney Spears is no exception. Page Six recently picked up a pop star Instagram post in which she tried on various colorful outfits while staying at home amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Spears wrote in the video caption that she was bored at home and decided to model all the dresses she owns.

Spears claimed she was "tired of sitting still," so she put on an orange dress and started dancing in her room. Britney added that she learned something special about the color orange, which symbolizes a number of different qualities and attributes.

The main ones include happiness, fun, stimulation, success, wealth and many others, the pop star explained. He added that he felt all its qualities the moment he put it on. You can see one of the star's posts below:

In recent news, Britney was infuriated on social media for posting similar snapshots of the same set on the social sharing platform. Every click was hers in the same bathing suit. The singer-songwriter went on to say that difficult times, like the ones we are in, should "really teach us to be kind to each other."

Earlier this week, Britney also exposed some of her political attitudes and beliefs for all to see. The pop star shared a social media post espousing collectivist / socialist ideas, including promoting the "redistribution of wealth."

While his post probably had good intentions and came from the right place, he was told by some of his social media followers that if he was serious, he would give away much of his fortune. Fans of the pop star should know, however, that she doesn't even control her enormous fortune.

After his public collapse in the mid to late 2000s, his father took control of his estate through a conservatorship.



