Britney Spears claims she ran 100 meters in 6 seconds – Did she beat Usain Bolt?

In addition to Britney Spears' recent public support for Marxist ideals, Spears turned to her social media to make a surprising claim. The singer claims that she ran a 100-meter dash in less than six seconds, even faster than world record holder Usain Bolt.

Us Magazine reported on a comment from the 38-year-old pop star in which she claimed she ran her first five-second run after struggling to beat her previous records. Her brother-in-law, Jamie Watson, took the opportunity to mock her, stating that it was a shame that the Olympics were canceled this year.

According to Us Weekly, 33-year-old runner Usain Bolt set the record in the summer of 2009 when he finished a 100-meter race in just under 10 seconds at the World Championship in Germany. Florence Griffith Joyner holds the women's record in 10.49 seconds.

As fans of the pop star know, these days it's all about exercising and she loves showing it off on her social media. Spears frequently shares her training routines on the platform after she revealed in 2019 that she was pulling away from music and acting for the time being.

See this post on Instagram Ok, I guess I'm bored … in my house for two weeks of quarantine and I'm modeling dresses that I never knew I had 😂😂👗👠💕🙄 !!!! I tried to take a screenshot of an image, but it didn't work 🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️. I noticed that her hair was tied back in a ponytail and she was not wearing shoes. I was tired of being still, so I got up to go dancing in this orange dress 💃🏼 … and do you know what I just learned today? That orange symbolizes wealth, success, stimulation, happiness, fun, balance, sexuality, enjoyment, expression, warmth, sun and heat that & # 39; s️☀️☀️☀️☀️🧘🏼 ‍♀️ and that's how I felt when I put it on! !! PS … obviously I was joking about running the 100 meter dash in 5.97 seconds … Usain Bolt holds the world record, which is 9.58 seconds … but you better think I'm going for the world record 😂 !!!! #joking #workbitch A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on March 26, 2020 at 3:45 p.m. PDT

Her love of exercise is not surprising considering Britney's relationship with her personal trainer boyfriend, Sam Asghari. The couple always posts workout pictures on their accounts, especially Britney, who sometimes posts dance videos in the backyard.

Sources who spoke to Us Magazine earlier this month stated that Britney loves to dance for various reasons, including exercising, but also as a creative medium. The source stated that while she can get away from the music, she will probably never stop dancing.

In February, the star claimed that she actually broke her foot while working very hard in a dance studio. 26-year-old personal trainer Asghari took the pop star to the hospital where she was treated and given a cast.

Ad

Britney fans know that her personal life has been riddled with sensationalism, including her public crisis in the 2000s; her separation from Kevin Federline, as well as her father's guardianship.



Post views:

0 0