Brad Pitt and Maddox working on their strained relationship after son returns from South Korea amid pandemic

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are excited to have their oldest son, Maddox, back home from college in South Korea, despite being reportedly disappointed that he had to suspend his exciting studies due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Parents are no less than relieved that he's been back for a while, but that's not all!

Apparently Brad is also glad that he can now spend more time with Maddox and work on their strained relationship.

As fans know, the two have been at odds since before Jolie filed for Divorce in 2016, following an alleged incident involving the actor hitting her son on a private plane.

In fact, it is believed to be what led to Angie's decision to end Brad.

Now, after Yonsei University closed its campus due to the COVID-19 hazard, Maddox is back in California.

Therefore, like many students around the world, Maddox is now attending online courses from the safety of his own home in the midst of quarantine.

A source tells HollywoodLife that the freshman is quite disappointed that his life on campus in Korea is cut short as soon as he enrolls at the prestigious university.

On the other hand, her parents are relieved.

Ina Angelina is very relieved that he is home safe and sound, and so is Brad. They both still protect him a lot. Their semester was supposed to start a few weeks ago, but even before classes started, everything was suspended and the semester was postponed. It is very possible that he will not return (to campus) until the summer, "the source told the media.

Meanwhile, he has also been dating his father and the source claims that their relationship has definitely improved lately, making this period a watershed moment for the father-son duo.



