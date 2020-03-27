Boston hospitals are "rapid prototyping,quot; designs for 3D printed equipment

The process generally takes from six months to a year.

That's the general response time of how long it takes for Massachusetts General Hospital engineers to create a medical device.

But with the limited amount of personal protective equipment, or PPE, as the healthcare system prepares for an anticipated increase in COVID-19 patients, researchers at some of Boston's top hospitals have an unprecedented mandate to satisfy demand, and fast.

It is the position before the recently convened Mass Brigham General Center for Innovation COVID, now at the forefront of creating and coordinating 3D printed EPP in flat weeks.

"It really is an interesting time," said Dr. Gary Tearney, an engineer and pathologist at MGH who serves as co-director of the center, along with Dr. David Walt of Brigham and Women's Hospital. "We have an organization here that is geared towards this, and we will be able to move forward a lot quickly. But the time period of the virus peak is measured in small amounts of weeks, so we must move forward quickly and make decisions very quickly."

The push to protect doctors, nurses, and healthcare workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic has intensified as medical supplies continue to decline.

More than 1,000 doctors petitioned Governor Charlie Baker this week, in part urging the state's executive director to push for increased manufacturing of PPE. On Thursday, an exasperated Baker told reporters that the federal government is outselling the team by teams.

"I am here as someone who has confirmed that orders for millions of pieces of equipment are evaporating in front of us, and I cannot say how frustrating it is," Baker said.

Institutions are now seeking creative solutions of their own, including the ability to create teams with 3D printers.

From tech enthusiast-free basements, garages and rooms to private industry machinery rooms, printers have become increasingly available across the country, according to Tearney, who acknowledges an interest in helping hospitals to face the challenge that has accumulated around the world. manufacturer spectrum

The innovation center, which met for the first time this week, is working to manage those efforts and dig deep into its own designs for what is feasible and, most importantly, what is effective, he said.

"We are trying to centralize and coordinate some of this so that we can produce high quality products that really help the current situation. … A lot is happening, but we are trying to do this in a little bit more coordinated way," Tearney said. at Boston.com.

Working around the clock, the center has broken into groups, each working on designs for "rapid prototyping,quot; of surgical masks, respirators, face shields and goggles, among other PPE, he said.

According to Tearney, face shields appear to be "the lowest hanging fruit,quot;, given that the helmet is primarily made up of a large piece of clear plastic.

Partners HealthCare uses "tens of thousands,quot; of surgical masks a day, he said. The design of respirators, which filter the virus, is also a unique challenge.

"It is potentially more difficult to print and validate because it has to be shown that the virus cannot be achieved," Tearney said, adding that engineers are investigating how equipment can be disinfected and decontaminated for possible reuse.

The working groups are looking at what is scalable, more secure and effective, he said.

"We are trying to see what questions we can answer, where the clinical need is, and provide some kind of robust validation, given the time frame," he said.

If it sounds like a war effort, it's because it is, more or less. (Tearney said the center does have a war room.)

Last week, Dr. Peter Slavin, president of MGH, said the pandemic requires a warlike response, particularly when it comes to the need for a massive mobilization of EPP manufacturing.

"We would not want to send soldiers to war without a helmet and armor," he told NBC's "Meet the Press." "We don't want to do the same with our health workers."

However, on the civilian front, Tearney said he doesn't think people should rush to the hospital with any of their own 3D-printed EPP projects right now.

The center could be increasing to "even hundreds of thousands of units," he said. Industry support is key.

"We are extremely grateful for all the efforts and support," he said. "We don't want to discourage excitement and enthusiasm from the community, but we need to carefully analyze it."

But Tearney said hospitals are not "closing any options in the future," and that decisions will be made soon.

"We need to focus if we are going to have any impact on this," he said.

Baker: Federal Delays in Delivery of "Hugely Frustrating,quot; Medical Equipment

