Boris Johnson, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, has the coronavirus

Justin Trudeau, the Prime Minister of Canada, He has also been in self-isolation after his wife contracted the virus, and Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany has taken similar measures as a precautionary measure.

Ms. Merkel said she was fine and kept busy while in quarantine, but that she was not without difficulties. "I personally miss participating in cabinet meetings and not seeing people there, or having no personal contact," he said Thursday. "So it is different, and I cannot say that I will not regret it when this quarantine period comes to an end."

Initially, Johnson had put forth a more relaxed position than other European leaders about the timing and stringency of measures Britain should take to stem the spread of the virus. He had resisted forcing bars and restaurants to close their doors and close schools, as France and Germany had done.

However, last weekend, the government changed its strategy and adopted the most serious measures used on the continent. Johnson has said he is guided by scientific advice and has scheduled the introduction of social distancing measures to make them more effective and publicly accepted.

The Prime Minister seemed to follow the same advice in his own case. In a statement, the government said: "After experiencing mild symptoms yesterday, the prime minister was screened for coronavirus on the personal advice of England's chief medical officer, Professor Chris Whitty."

"The test was carried out at number 10 by N.H.S. staff and the test result was positive," the statement said, referring to the National Health Service. "According to the guide, the prime minister isolates himself on Downing Street."

One of the questions the government will face is how many people Johnson came into contact with in the past few days. Many officials had stopped working on Downing Street, participating in meetings through conference calls. But a skeleton of staff continued to work at the residence.