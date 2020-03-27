Boris Johnson, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, has the coronavirus

LONDON [Reuters] – Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday that he had the coronavirus and was suffering from mild symptoms, becoming the first leader of a major western country known to have contracted the virus.
The 55-year-old prime minister said he would isolate himself at his official residence, 10 Downing Street, but would not give up his duties.
On Monday, after resisting the harshest measures for more than a week, Johnson imposed a blockade on Britain to try to stem the spread of the disease. He continued to meet with advisers and appeared on a televised briefing most days, though not on Thursday.
"I have developed mild symptoms of the coronavirus," Johnson, pale and raspy, said in a video posted on Twitter. "Have no doubt that I can continue, thanks to the magic of modern technology, to communicate with my entire senior team to lead the national fight against the coronavirus."
Johnson said he was examined Thursday after he began to have a temperature and suffer a persistent cough.
The news came after it was announced this week that Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth II's eldest son and heir to the British throne, had the virus
Buckingham Palace said the queen remained healthy and was kidnapped from Windsor Castle. Mr. Johnson delivered his weekly report to the queen by phone on Wednesday.
Later on Friday, British Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced on Twitter that he, too, had tested positive. "Fortunately, my symptoms are mild and I am working from home and self isolated." Hancock posted.
Justin Trudeau, the Prime Minister of Canada, He has also been in self-isolation after his wife contracted the virus, and Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany has taken similar measures as a precautionary measure.
Ms. Merkel said she was fine and kept busy while in quarantine, but that she was not without difficulties. "I personally miss participating in cabinet meetings and not seeing people there, or having no personal contact," he said Thursday. "So it is different, and I cannot say that I will not regret it when this quarantine period comes to an end."
Initially, Johnson had put forth a more relaxed position than other European leaders about the timing and stringency of measures Britain should take to stem the spread of the virus. He had resisted forcing bars and restaurants to close their doors and close schools, as France and Germany had done.
However, last weekend, the government changed its strategy and adopted the most serious measures used on the continent. Johnson has said he is guided by scientific advice and has scheduled the introduction of social distancing measures to make them more effective and publicly accepted.
The Prime Minister seemed to follow the same advice in his own case. In a statement, the government said: "After experiencing mild symptoms yesterday, the prime minister was screened for coronavirus on the personal advice of England's chief medical officer, Professor Chris Whitty."
"The test was carried out at number 10 by N.H.S. staff and the test result was positive," the statement said, referring to the National Health Service. "According to the guide, the prime minister isolates himself on Downing Street."
One of the questions the government will face is how many people Johnson came into contact with in the past few days. Many officials had stopped working on Downing Street, participating in meetings through conference calls. But a skeleton of staff continued to work at the residence.
An official at Buckingham Palace said Friday that Mr. Johnson last met Queen Elizabeth in person on March 11. The official said the queen was still healthy and would not comment further.
Johnson did not appear at the daily press conference on Thursday, in which Treasury Chancellor Rishi Sunak described the latest plan to protect workers who have lost wages due to lockdown in the country.
