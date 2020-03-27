Boris Johnson in isolation after testing positive for coronavirus | UK News

Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson has tested positive for coronavirus and is self-isolating.

"In the past 24 hours, I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus," Johnson announced on Twitter on Friday.

"Now I am isolating myself, but I will continue to lead the government response through a video conference as we fight this virus."

A Downing Street spokesman said Johnson, 55, experienced mild symptoms Thursday, the day after he responded to the prime minister's weekly question-and-answer session in the House of Commons chamber.

"The prime minister was screened for coronavirus on the personal advice of England's chief medical officer, Professor Chris Whitty," the spokesman said, in an e-mailed statement to Al Jazeera.

"The test was performed at # 10 by NHS personnel and the test result was positive," added the spokesperson.

"According to the guide, the Prime Minister isolates himself on Downing Street."

In early February, when the UK took a different approach to much of the rest of Europe in handling the crisis, Johnson said he was still shaking people's hands, even in a hospital where he said there were patients who coronavirus infections were being treated.

Three weeks later, the country was placed in an almost closed state, with restricted movement, and all but "essential workers,quot; advised against leaving their homes.

