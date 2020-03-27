Boonk Gang from social media abandons stardom: now works as BrickLayer

Remember the 2010 viral social media star Boonk Gang? Well, MTO News found out that he is now no longer a social media star and that he has a 9 to 5 job.

Here's a link to Boonk doing his bricklaying job.

The social media star has decided to calm his life and get a real job. Boonk's life was out of control. He had been using drugs and was being routinely arrested.

If he did not gather his life, he may have died. But luckily, it changed things.

MTO News learned that Boonk has been working as a bricklayer, mason, and bricklayer. He has finished his apprenticeship, and now the former social media star earns more than $ 50 an hour in the union.

Congratulations to him.

Boonk Gang, real name John Robert Hill on August 3, 1996, first appeared on the scene as a rapper, but the antics he shared on the Internet are what made him famous. Or infamous.

He went from Facebook to YouTube, and then Instagram and Twitter were filmed committing crimes or doing stunts. Most of the time he was documented stealing things like a box of chicken or donuts.

Here is a sample of the things Boonk used to do:

