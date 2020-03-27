Home Entertainment Boonk Gang from social media abandons stardom: now works as BrickLayer

Boonk Gang from social media abandons stardom: now works as BrickLayer

Bradley Lamb
Remember the 2010 viral social media star Boonk Gang? Well, MTO News found out that he is now no longer a social media star and that he has a 9 to 5 job.

Here's a link to Boonk doing his bricklaying job. – CLICK HERE

The social media star has decided to calm his life and get a real job. Boonk's life was out of control. He had been using drugs and was being routinely arrested.

If he did not gather his life, he may have died. But luckily, it changed things.

