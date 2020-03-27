Bollywood stars and their hidden talents

India is a country that loves movies, so it is quite natural that love is also strong when it comes to movie stars. In fact, the Indians love their actors so much that it is almost compulsive that they know what they are doing all the time. So with that interest in mind, we decided to put together a list of some of your favorite stars and their hidden talents. Scroll down below and tell us how many of these talents did you know.

1. Aamir Khan is such a chess player

In addition to being a good actor, Aamir is also an amazing chess player and a huge fan of the game that requires a serious level of concentration. He has also played a few games with Indian chess legend Vishwanathan Anand. Other than that, his castmates have also talked about how he's always willing to play chess between shots.

2. Akshay Kumar's love for cooking

We are all aware of Akshay Kumar's love for sports and martial arts, but many may not know that he is a huge fan and also loves to get his hands dirty in the kitchen.

3. Sonakshi Sinha is a professional painter.

Bollywood Dabangg girl Sonakshi Sinha spends much of her free time painting. In fact, he even held a special exhibition to show his work to the world. Even today, various artists invite her to her exhibitions.

4. Shahid Kapoor loves music

Well, Shahid Kapoor is one of the most talented actors in the industry right now, but many of his fans might not know that he can also be a professional DJ. Shahid Kapoor has his own DJ console that he uses in his spare time.

5. Ranveer Singh's story as a copywriter

Before acting, Ranveer Singh worked as a copywriter for various advertising agencies. No wonder he is so good with his words.

6. Boman Irani is a professional photographer.

Boman Irani had a deep interest in photography since childhood and was also aiming to work with National Geographic as a wildlife photographer. Judging from some shots he has shared on instagram, we really don't doubt this fact.