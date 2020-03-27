Blake Shelton is producing a "quarantine mullet,quot; and Gwen Stefani has added her own twist to the new look

Blake Shelton revealed last week that he was bringing sexy back when he told fans that he was growing hair in a mullet while in isolation. Now, The voice The coach has given fans an update on his progress, and his girlfriend, Gwen Stefani, has left her own mark on the new look.

The 43-year-old country music superstar tweeted on Tuesday, March 17 that he was cultivating a mullet, which is a style that shook hard during the 1990s, and it was a decision he and Stefani made together.

Quarantine mullet update 26/26/2020 … @Gwen Stefani has decided to take it to the next level … Stripes. pic.twitter.com/XZJzWOoAd5 – Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) March 26, 2020

"Basically, with EVERYTHING I had scheduled to be canceled for the foreseeable future @gwenstefani and I've made a decision together," Shelton tweeted. "I'm growing my mullet as a symbol of hope or something … It's coming back anyway! Really. Stay tuned …"

In Shelton's "Qualetine Mullet update,quot; released on March 26, the singer revealed that Stefani had taken it to the next level by using a pair of scissors to add stripes to the side of his head. Along with the update, Shelton posted a short video of Stefani running her fingers through her hair as she showed off the mullet's growth and buzzed streaks.

Shelton, who appears to be isolating himself with Stefani on his ranch in Oklahoma, also posted a photo of the couple featuring Shelton sitting and looking at the camera as Stefani stands behind him with his hand on his shoulder and his foot on his knee. . They were both wearing camouflage suits, and for Stefani's ranch look, she added a pair of Crocs camouflages.

Our first quarantine photo shoot … should have been Nobody But You cover … Damn! pic.twitter.com/WRthW0kn4r – Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) March 26, 2020

In the caption for that photo, Shelton wrote: "Our first quarantine photo shoot … should have been the cover for Nobody but you … Damn it!"

As fans know, No one but you It is the last duet of Shelton and Stefani, and they released a new music video for the song on March 20.

The couple are taking a break after Shelton postponed the final dates of their Friends and heroes tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic. To help during the crisis, Shelton is donating a portion of the proceeds from the merchandise she sells for COVID-19 aid.



