Blac Chyna: The dream suffered & # 39; severe & # 39; burns with Rob Kardashian!

The custody battle between Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian has taken another dark turn when Chyna says her daughter Dream suffered burns while in her father's care.

"Rob admitted that Dream had received the severe burn at his home and promised it would never happen again," Chyna's attorney Lynne Ciani said in a statement to Page Six. "Chyna immediately sought and obtained the appropriate medical treatment for Dream's burn."

