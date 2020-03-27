Blac Chyna: The dream suffered & # 39; severe & # 39; burns with Rob Kardashian!

The custody battle between Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian has taken another dark turn when Chyna says her daughter Dream suffered burns while in her father's care.

"Rob admitted that Dream had received the severe burn at his home and promised it would never happen again," Chyna's attorney Lynne Ciani said in a statement to Page Six. "Chyna immediately sought and obtained the appropriate medical treatment for Dream's burn."

This incident occurred in late February. But according to Chyna, the 3-year-old Dream suffered another burn last Saturday.

"… Chyna was shocked and very upset to discover that Dream had suffered a second severe burn very close to the first burn on her leg," the statement continued. "When Chyna approached Rob to find out what had happened to her daughter, Rob initially lied to her and denied that Dream's second burn occurred at her home."

Dream allegedly received a light bulb burn while in the care of a babysitter. That babysitter has already been released.

The lawyer says Chyna wants to make sure it never happens to her daughter again.

Rob's attorney, Marty Singer, responded to the departure, telling them that "Dream's health, safety and well-being is and has always been Rob's top priority," adding that "Unfortunately, Dream has had two accidents in the last month while he was with this babysitter. "

The lawyer accepts that the incident occurred, but accuses Chyna of trying to "stain her name."

"Rob treated Dream appropriately and Chyna was informed. After an investigation by DCFS and the police in which Rob fully cooperated, he has every reason to believe that there will be no findings of security problems in his home," Singer's statement continued. noting that "third parties,quot; have asked DCFS to visit Chyna's house instead of Dream.

"… In the past month, Dream came to Rob de Chyna with many unexplained injuries, including a rash, cuts, bruises and a dislocated arm," the statement continued. "Just last Saturday, as Chyna claimed she was so concerned about Dream's safety, Chyna posted a video on Instagram depicting the 3-year-old Dream on her 7-year-old brother's back while jumping on a trampoline."