Best Leading TV Actress: Vote in the First Round

1. The 100 / Eliza Taylor

1.2%

2. The 100 / Lindsey Morgan

0.0%

3. The 100 / Marie Avgeropoulos

5.9%

4. The 100 / Tasya Teles

0.0%

5. The 100 / Lola Flanery

0.0%

6. 911 / Angela Bassett

0.0%

7. 911: Lone Star / Natacha Karam

0.0%

8. 911: Lone Star / Liv Tyler

0.0%

9. SHIELD / Chloe Bennet Agents

0.0%

10. SHIELD Agents / Elizabeth Henstridge

0.0%

11. All Rise / Simone Missick

0.0%

12. Altered Carbon / Renee Elise Goldsberry

0.0%

13. American Horror Story / Emma Roberts

0.0%

14. American Horror Story / Billie Lourd

0.0%

15. American Housewife / Katy Mixon

0.0%

16. Anne with an E / Amybeth McNulty

0.0%

17. Anne with an E / Miranda McKeon

0.0%

18. Anne with an E / Joanna Douglas

0.0%

19. Anne with an E / Corrine Koslo

0.0%

20. Arrow / Emily Bett Rickards

0.0%

21. Arrow / Katie Cassidy

0.0%

22. Arrow / Juliana Harkavy

0.0%

23. Arrow / Katherine McNamara

17.6%

24. Batwoman / Ruby Rose

0.0%

25. Batwoman / Rachel Skarsten

2.4%

26. Big Little Lies / Nicole Kidman

0.0%

27. Big Little Lies / Zoe Kravitz

0.0%

28. Big Little Lies / Meryl Streep

0.0%

29. Big Little Lies / Shailene Woodley

0.0%

30. Big Little Lies / Laura Dern

0.0%

31. Brooklyn Nine-Nine / Stephanie Beatriz

0.0%

32. Brooklyn Nine-Nine / Melissa Fumero

0.0%

33. Chicago Fire / Monica Raymund

0.0%

34. Chicago Med / Yaya DaCosta

0.0%

35. Chicago Med / Torrey DeVitto

0.0%

36. Chicago PD / Marina Scquerciati

0.0%

37. Criminal Minds / AJ Cook

1.2%

38. The Crown / Olivia Colman

0.0%

39. The Crown / Helena Bonham Carter

0.0%

40. Deputy / Yara Martinez

0.0%

41. Euphoria / Zendaya

0.0%

42. Euphoria / Hunter Schafer

0.0%

43. Euphoria / Barbie Ferreira

0.0%

44. Euphoria / Alexa Demie

0.0%

45. Dickinson / Hailee Steinfeld

0.0%

46. ​​The Flash / Candice Patton

1.2%

47. The Flash / Danielle Panabaker

0.0%

48. The Flash / Danielle Nicolet

0.0%

49. The Flash / Victoria Park

0.0%

50. Game of Thrones / Sophie Turner

0.0%

51. Game of Thrones / Maisie Williams

0.0%

52. Game of Thrones / Emilia Clarke

2.4%

53. General Hospital / Kelly Monaco

0.0%

54. Knight Jack / Suranne Jones

0.0%

55. The Good Doctor / Antonia Thomas

0.0%

56. Good Girls / Christina Hendricks

0.0%

57. Good Girls / Retta

0.0%

58. Good Girls / Mae Whitman

0.0%

59. The Good Place / Kristen Bell

0.0%

60. The good place / Jameela Jamil

0.0%

61. The Good Place / D’Arcy Carden

0.0%

62. Grace and Frankie / Lily Tomlin

0.0%

63. Grace and Frankie / Jane Fonda

0.0%

64. Grey's Anatomy / Ellen Pompeo

0.0%

65. Grey's Anatomy / Camilla Luddington

0.0%

66. Grey's Anatomy / Caterina Scorsone

0.0%

67. Grey's Anatomy / Kelly McCreary

0.0%

68. Grey's Anatomy / Chandra Wilson

0.0%

69. Grey's Anatomy / Kim Raver

0.0%

70. The Handmaid’s Tale / Elisabeth Moss

0.0%

71. How to escape murder / Viola Davis

0.0%

72. How to escape murder / Aja Naomi King

0.0%

73. How to escape murder / Karla Souza

0.0%

74. I do not agree with this / Sophia Lillis

0.0%

75. I'm not fine with this / Sofia Bryant

0.0%

76. Indebted / Fran Drescher

0.0%

77. Jane the Virgin / Gina Rodriguez

0.0%

78. Jane the Virgin / Yael Grobglas

0.0%

79. Last Man Standing / Nancy Travis

0.0%

80. Law and order: SVU / Mariska Hargitay

1.2%

81. Law and order: SVU / Kelli Giddish

0.0%

82. Law and Order: SVU / Jamie Gray Hyder

0.0%

83. Legacies / Danielle Rose Russell

0.0%

84. Legacies / Kaylee Bryant

0.0%

85. Legacies / Jenny Boyd

0.0%

86. Legacies / Lulu Antariksa

0.0%

87. Legends of Tomorrow / Caity Lotz

0.0%

88. Legends of Tomorrow / Courtney Ford

0.0%

89. Legends of Tomorrow / Maisie Richardson-Sellers

0.0%

90. Legends of Tomorrow / Tala Ashe

0.0%

91. Legends of Tomorrow / Jess Macallan

0.0%

92. Legends of Tomorrow / Ramona Young

0.0%

93. Lincoln Rhyme / Arielle Kebbel

0.0%

94. Lincoln Rhyme / Brooke Lyons

0.0%

95. Lincoln Rhyme / Roslyn Ruff

0.0%

96. Lucifer / Lauren German

0.0%

97. MacGyver / Tristin Mays

0.0%

98. Madam Secretary / Tea Leoni

0.0%

99. The wonderful Mrs. Maisel / Rachel Brosnahan

0.0%

100. The wonderful Mrs. Maisel / Alex Borstein

0.0%

101. Medical Police / Erinn Hayes

0.0%

102. Mom / Allison Janney

0.0%

104. The Morning Show / Jennifer Aniston

0.0%

105. The Morning Show / Reese Witherspoon

0.0%

106. My life is murder / Lucy Lawless

0.0%

107. Nancy Drew / Kennedy McMann

0.0%

108. NCIS / Maria Bello

0.0%

109. NCIS / Emily Wickersham

0.0%

110. NCIS: LA / Daniela Ruah

0.0%

111. New Amsterdam / Freema Agyeman

0.0%

112. Outlander / Caitriona Balfe

4.7%

113. Outlander / Sophie Skelton

0.0%

114. Outmatched / Maggie Lawson

0.0%

115. Ozark / Laura Linney

0.0%

116. Ozark / Julia Garner

0.0%

117. The Politician / Zoey Deutch

0.0%

118. Prodigal Son / Bellamy Young

0.0%

119. Prodigal Son / Aurora Perrineau

0.0%

120. Raising Dion / Elisha Wainwright

0.0%

121. Riverdale / Camila Mendes

0.0%

122. Riverdale / Lili Reinhart

0.0%

123. Riverdale / Madelaine Petsch

0.0%

124. Riverdale / Vanessa Morgan

0.0%

125. The Rookie / Melissa O’Neil

0.0%

126. Roswell, New Mexico / Jeanine Mason

0.0%

127. Roswell, New Mexico / Lily Cowles

0.0%

128. Roswell, New Mexico / Heather Hemmens

0.0%

129. Roswell, New Mexico / Amber Midthunder

0.0%

130. Sanditon / Rose Williams

0.0%

131. Sanditon / Kate Ashfield

0.0%

132. Schitt’s Creek / Catherine O’Hara

1.2%

133. Schitt’s Creek / Annie Murphy

0.0%

134. Schitt’s Creek / Emily Hampshire

0.0%

135. Schitt’s Creek / Sarah Levy

0.0%

136. Schitt’s Creek / Jenn Robertson

0.0%

137. Schitt’s Creek / Karen Robinson

0.0%

138. Shadowhunters / Emeraude Toubia

0.0%

139. Sharp Objects / Amy Adams

0.0%

140. Shrill / Aidy Bryant

0.0%

141. Single Parents / Leighton Meester

0.0%

142. Station 19 / Barrett Doss

0.0%

143. Station 19 / Jaina Lee Ortiz

0.0%

144. Station 19 / Danielle Savre

0.0%

145. Stranger Things / Millie Bobby Brown

0.0%

146. Stumptown / Cobie Smulders

0.0%

147. Supergirl / Melissa Benoist

1.2%

148. Supergirl / Chyler Leigh

0.0%

149. Supergirl / Nicole Maines

0.0%

150. Supergirl / Katie McGrath

0.0%

151. Superstore / America Ferrera

0.0%

152. It's us / Mandy Moore

0.0%

153. This is us / Susan Kelechi Watson

1.2%

154. This is us / Chrissy Metz

0.0%

155. Titans / Conor Leslie

0.0%

156. Titans / Anna Diop

0.0%

157. Titans / Minka Kelly

0.0%

158. Unstoppable / Barbara Lopez

7.1%

159. Unstoppable / Tessa Ia

0.0%

160. Van Helsing / Nicole Muñoz

0.0%

161. Vikings / Katheryn Winnick

0.0%

162. The Walking Dead / Danai Gurira

0.0%

163. Rangers / Regina King

0.0%

164. Wentworth / Kate Jenkinson

0.0%

165. Wentworth / Kate Atkinson

0.0%

166. Will & Grace / Megan Mullally

0.0%

167. Will & Grace / Debra Messing

0.0%

168. Wynonna Earp / Melanie Scrofano

32.9%

169. Wynonna Earp / Kat Barrell

0.0%

170. Wynonna Earp / Dominique Provost Chalkley

18.8%

171. You are the worst / Aya Cash

0.0%

172. You are the worst / Kether Donohue

0.0%

173. The Young and the Restless / Eileen Davidson

0.0%

