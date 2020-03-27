Best Leading TV Actress: Vote in the First Round

%MINIFYHTML495291777d4b2bf892480fd389efdbbf11% %MINIFYHTML495291777d4b2bf892480fd389efdbbf12%



1. The 100 / Eliza Taylor



%MINIFYHTML495291777d4b2bf892480fd389efdbbf13% %MINIFYHTML495291777d4b2bf892480fd389efdbbf14% 1.2%

%MINIFYHTML495291777d4b2bf892480fd389efdbbf15% %MINIFYHTML495291777d4b2bf892480fd389efdbbf16%

2. The 100 / Lindsey Morgan



0.0%



3. The 100 / Marie Avgeropoulos



5.9%



4. The 100 / Tasya Teles



0.0%



5. The 100 / Lola Flanery



0.0%



6. 911 / Angela Bassett



0.0%



7. 911: Lone Star / Natacha Karam



0.0%



8. 911: Lone Star / Liv Tyler



0.0%



9. SHIELD / Chloe Bennet Agents



0.0%



10. SHIELD Agents / Elizabeth Henstridge



0.0%



11. All Rise / Simone Missick



0.0%



12. Altered Carbon / Renee Elise Goldsberry



0.0%



13. American Horror Story / Emma Roberts



0.0%



14. American Horror Story / Billie Lourd



0.0%



15. American Housewife / Katy Mixon



0.0%



16. Anne with an E / Amybeth McNulty



0.0%



17. Anne with an E / Miranda McKeon



0.0%



18. Anne with an E / Joanna Douglas



0.0%



19. Anne with an E / Corrine Koslo



0.0%



20. Arrow / Emily Bett Rickards



0.0%



21. Arrow / Katie Cassidy



0.0%



22. Arrow / Juliana Harkavy



0.0%



23. Arrow / Katherine McNamara



17.6%



24. Batwoman / Ruby Rose



0.0%



25. Batwoman / Rachel Skarsten



2.4%



26. Big Little Lies / Nicole Kidman



0.0%



27. Big Little Lies / Zoe Kravitz



0.0%



28. Big Little Lies / Meryl Streep



0.0%



29. Big Little Lies / Shailene Woodley



0.0%



30. Big Little Lies / Laura Dern



0.0%



31. Brooklyn Nine-Nine / Stephanie Beatriz



0.0%



32. Brooklyn Nine-Nine / Melissa Fumero



0.0%



33. Chicago Fire / Monica Raymund



0.0%



34. Chicago Med / Yaya DaCosta



0.0%



35. Chicago Med / Torrey DeVitto



0.0%



36. Chicago PD / Marina Scquerciati



0.0%



37. Criminal Minds / AJ Cook



1.2%



38. The Crown / Olivia Colman



0.0%



39. The Crown / Helena Bonham Carter



0.0%



40. Deputy / Yara Martinez



0.0%



41. Euphoria / Zendaya



0.0%



42. Euphoria / Hunter Schafer



0.0%



43. Euphoria / Barbie Ferreira



0.0%



44. Euphoria / Alexa Demie



0.0%



45. Dickinson / Hailee Steinfeld



0.0%



46. ​​The Flash / Candice Patton



1.2%



47. The Flash / Danielle Panabaker



0.0%



48. The Flash / Danielle Nicolet



0.0%



49. The Flash / Victoria Park



0.0%



50. Game of Thrones / Sophie Turner



0.0%



51. Game of Thrones / Maisie Williams



0.0%



52. Game of Thrones / Emilia Clarke



2.4%



53. General Hospital / Kelly Monaco



0.0%



54. Knight Jack / Suranne Jones



0.0%



55. The Good Doctor / Antonia Thomas



0.0%



56. Good Girls / Christina Hendricks



0.0%



57. Good Girls / Retta



0.0%



58. Good Girls / Mae Whitman



0.0%



59. The Good Place / Kristen Bell



0.0%



60. The good place / Jameela Jamil



0.0%



61. The Good Place / D’Arcy Carden



0.0%



62. Grace and Frankie / Lily Tomlin



0.0%



63. Grace and Frankie / Jane Fonda



0.0%



64. Grey's Anatomy / Ellen Pompeo



0.0%



65. Grey's Anatomy / Camilla Luddington



0.0%



66. Grey's Anatomy / Caterina Scorsone



0.0%



67. Grey's Anatomy / Kelly McCreary



0.0%



68. Grey's Anatomy / Chandra Wilson



0.0%



69. Grey's Anatomy / Kim Raver



0.0%



70. The Handmaid’s Tale / Elisabeth Moss



0.0%



71. How to escape murder / Viola Davis



0.0%



72. How to escape murder / Aja Naomi King



0.0%



73. How to escape murder / Karla Souza



0.0%



74. I do not agree with this / Sophia Lillis



0.0%



75. I'm not fine with this / Sofia Bryant



0.0%



76. Indebted / Fran Drescher



0.0%



77. Jane the Virgin / Gina Rodriguez



0.0%



78. Jane the Virgin / Yael Grobglas



0.0%



79. Last Man Standing / Nancy Travis



0.0%



80. Law and order: SVU / Mariska Hargitay



1.2%



81. Law and order: SVU / Kelli Giddish



0.0%



82. Law and Order: SVU / Jamie Gray Hyder



0.0%



83. Legacies / Danielle Rose Russell



0.0%



84. Legacies / Kaylee Bryant



0.0%



85. Legacies / Jenny Boyd



0.0%



86. Legacies / Lulu Antariksa



0.0%



87. Legends of Tomorrow / Caity Lotz



0.0%



88. Legends of Tomorrow / Courtney Ford



0.0%



89. Legends of Tomorrow / Maisie Richardson-Sellers



0.0%



90. Legends of Tomorrow / Tala Ashe



0.0%



91. Legends of Tomorrow / Jess Macallan



0.0%



92. Legends of Tomorrow / Ramona Young



0.0%



93. Lincoln Rhyme / Arielle Kebbel



0.0%



94. Lincoln Rhyme / Brooke Lyons



0.0%



95. Lincoln Rhyme / Roslyn Ruff



0.0%



96. Lucifer / Lauren German



0.0%



97. MacGyver / Tristin Mays



0.0%



98. Madam Secretary / Tea Leoni



0.0%



99. The wonderful Mrs. Maisel / Rachel Brosnahan



0.0%



100. The wonderful Mrs. Maisel / Alex Borstein



0.0%



101. Medical Police / Erinn Hayes



0.0%



102. Mom / Allison Janney



0.0%



104. The Morning Show / Jennifer Aniston



0.0%



105. The Morning Show / Reese Witherspoon



0.0%



106. My life is murder / Lucy Lawless



0.0%



107. Nancy Drew / Kennedy McMann



0.0%



108. NCIS / Maria Bello



0.0%



109. NCIS / Emily Wickersham



0.0%



110. NCIS: LA / Daniela Ruah



0.0%



111. New Amsterdam / Freema Agyeman



0.0%



112. Outlander / Caitriona Balfe



4.7%



113. Outlander / Sophie Skelton



0.0%



114. Outmatched / Maggie Lawson



0.0%



115. Ozark / Laura Linney



0.0%



116. Ozark / Julia Garner



0.0%



117. The Politician / Zoey Deutch



0.0%



118. Prodigal Son / Bellamy Young



0.0%



119. Prodigal Son / Aurora Perrineau



0.0%



120. Raising Dion / Elisha Wainwright



0.0%



121. Riverdale / Camila Mendes



0.0%



122. Riverdale / Lili Reinhart



0.0%



123. Riverdale / Madelaine Petsch



0.0%



124. Riverdale / Vanessa Morgan



0.0%



125. The Rookie / Melissa O’Neil



0.0%



126. Roswell, New Mexico / Jeanine Mason



0.0%



127. Roswell, New Mexico / Lily Cowles



0.0%



128. Roswell, New Mexico / Heather Hemmens



0.0%



129. Roswell, New Mexico / Amber Midthunder



0.0%



130. Sanditon / Rose Williams



0.0%



131. Sanditon / Kate Ashfield



0.0%



132. Schitt’s Creek / Catherine O’Hara



1.2%



133. Schitt’s Creek / Annie Murphy



0.0%



134. Schitt’s Creek / Emily Hampshire



0.0%



135. Schitt’s Creek / Sarah Levy



0.0%



136. Schitt’s Creek / Jenn Robertson



0.0%



137. Schitt’s Creek / Karen Robinson



0.0%



138. Shadowhunters / Emeraude Toubia



0.0%



139. Sharp Objects / Amy Adams



0.0%



140. Shrill / Aidy Bryant



0.0%



141. Single Parents / Leighton Meester



0.0%



142. Station 19 / Barrett Doss



0.0%



143. Station 19 / Jaina Lee Ortiz



0.0%



144. Station 19 / Danielle Savre



0.0%



145. Stranger Things / Millie Bobby Brown



0.0%



146. Stumptown / Cobie Smulders



0.0%



147. Supergirl / Melissa Benoist



1.2%



148. Supergirl / Chyler Leigh



0.0%



149. Supergirl / Nicole Maines



0.0%



150. Supergirl / Katie McGrath



0.0%



151. Superstore / America Ferrera



0.0%



152. It's us / Mandy Moore



0.0%



153. This is us / Susan Kelechi Watson



1.2%



154. This is us / Chrissy Metz



0.0%



155. Titans / Conor Leslie



0.0%



156. Titans / Anna Diop



0.0%



157. Titans / Minka Kelly



0.0%



158. Unstoppable / Barbara Lopez



7.1%



159. Unstoppable / Tessa Ia



0.0%



160. Van Helsing / Nicole Muñoz



0.0%



161. Vikings / Katheryn Winnick



0.0%



162. The Walking Dead / Danai Gurira



0.0%



163. Rangers / Regina King



0.0%



164. Wentworth / Kate Jenkinson



0.0%



165. Wentworth / Kate Atkinson



0.0%



166. Will & Grace / Megan Mullally



0.0%



167. Will & Grace / Debra Messing



0.0%



168. Wynonna Earp / Melanie Scrofano



32.9%



169. Wynonna Earp / Kat Barrell



0.0%



170. Wynonna Earp / Dominique Provost Chalkley



18.8%



171. You are the worst / Aya Cash



0.0%



172. You are the worst / Kether Donohue



0.0%



173. The Young and the Restless / Eileen Davidson



0.0%

Vote now!

