Ben Affleck and Ana De Armas' girlfriend bond grow stronger in the midst of quarantine, the source says.

They haven't been dating for a long time, but Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas have apparently become "really close,quot; and can't help but be very happy with the direction their romance has been going lately. The two got together earlier on their journey, but now that the COVID-19 pandemic is a worldwide problem, the couple is doing the same thing while quarantining each other!

So is! It turns out that their relationship works just as well, if not better, in isolation than when they are out and enjoying traveling and packing the PDA.

Insider information shared through HollywoodLife about how their recent travels, but also their time in quarantine are shaping the kind of romance they have.

‘The time they have spent together has brought them very close and they really love where everything is going. Ben is in one of the best places he's been in a long time. "

It's great to hear that! After all, fans of the actor know he's been through a lot, from alcohol addiction to Jennifer Garner's divorce and more.

Since his last rehab period in the fall of 2018, Ben has focused on staying sober and working on his acting career.

Plus, her co-parenting with Jen is going great and so is her new romance with Ana.

"It's really cool to see it working for them (Ben and Ana) both," the source noted.

Meanwhile, Ben and Ana have been playing their part to flatten the Coronavirus spread curve by staying together in isolation.

That doesn't mean they don't go out for fresh air while walking their dog every other day.

Sure enough, on March 24 they were caught by the paparazzi packing the PDA during such a short outing with the pet.



