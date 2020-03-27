Bellator President Scott Coker impressed by James Haskell before MMA debut | MMA News

Bellator President Scott Coker has spoken of his enthusiasm ahead of James Haskell's upcoming MMA debut.

The former England rugby star will enter the cage for the first time, with a fight for the Bellator London card on May 16, which has not yet been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"What I really like about James is that yes, he has an external popularity for rugby and is a very popular character, personality in the UK," said Coker. Sky Sports.

"But what I love about athletes like him is that he goes to the gym, finds the best gym in London, joins the gym and starts training like an MMA fighter. He is not trying to dodge, pick and choose who he trains with MVP (Michael Venom Page) trains there, many of our best fighters train there, they have some of the best coaches in the world.

He is not trying to cut corners.

"They are putting him through the process. He is developing from a rugby player, he has dabbled in some jiu-jitsu, he did it quite seriously before, but now he is growing and evolving into an MMA fighter."

"That journey could take a long time. Depending on your commitment, which appears to be very high, it can sometimes manifest quickly due to all your other physicality in rugby, your training, your athletics, everything you bring to the sport."

"So that's when I know someone is taking it very seriously. They usually succeed, because they are doing the transformation, they are taking all the right steps. And James is in a very good situation, he is doing everything he can to help him, go ahead and transition to (an elite MMA fighter). "

















Everything is a winning formula for Coker, Bellator and Haskell.

"I can say that I am excited to have him on board. It will be great for us and we hope we are great for him," he continued.

"Every time you have a high-profile athlete like that going into mixed martial arts, it's always a good day."

"What makes it all work, really exciting, is that you're taking all the right steps to get it right."