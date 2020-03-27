BBC Studios Signs Content Agreement with China's Huawei – Deadline

BBC Studios has struck a content deal with controversial Chinese tech giant Huawei.

The BBC's commercial arm will provide Huawei Video with 300 hours of programming, which will be available on mobile devices in 26 countries, including China, the Middle East, Hong Kong, Russia and Latin America.

Programs that are part of the agreement include Call the midwifeNeal Street Productions, Vintage Baby Delivery Drama Anthology Comedy Series Inside No. 9 and the Brian Cox science show Wonders of the solar system.

Paul Dempsey, president of global distribution at BBC Studios, said the deal "will bring some of the best, boldest and most creative British content directly to many millions of Huawei mobile users worldwide."

Huawei has become a lightning rod for fear of Chinese spies in the West, with United States President Donald Trump blacklisted the company last year. There has also been a great deal of debate about Huawei's involvement in building 5G networks worldwide, including in the UK, where it will be prevented from supplying equipment to sensitive areas of the network.