Bay Area patients share their COVID-19 survival experience – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTML58c29a810a3b20e135bed373260dc9a711% %MINIFYHTML58c29a810a3b20e135bed373260dc9a712%

EMERYVILLE (KPIX): With a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases in the Bay Area, many wonder what happens if they test positive for the virus. Patients who have recovered from the virus are now beginning to share their treatment success stories.

On March 3, Mónica Yeung Arima, a Palo Alto resident, returned home from Egypt and felt that she was coming with something. A week later, he tested positive for the new coronavirus. Because he had underlying medical conditions, including a weak respiratory system, he was eligible for a clinical trial of Remdesivir, an antiviral medication developed to treat Ebola.

%MINIFYHTML58c29a810a3b20e135bed373260dc9a713% %MINIFYHTML58c29a810a3b20e135bed373260dc9a714%

"At the end of the second dose, I can already feel that I'm improving," said Arima.

%MINIFYHTML58c29a810a3b20e135bed373260dc9a715% %MINIFYHTML58c29a810a3b20e135bed373260dc9a716%

Arima received her treatment at Stanford Health Care, one of 20 sites across the country conducting the clinical trial.

Dr. Neera Ahuja is the principal investigator of the trial.

"We are all trying to do one thing to find the best cure and, I would say, it is the only blessing in all of this that we are all coming together." I'm crossing my fingers and soon we find something, "said Dr. Ahuja.

Success stories of treatment are popping up every day.

Actor Daniel Dae Kim visited Facebook to share what worked for him. Kim said he used a cocktail of drugs and said, "This is what I consider the secret weapon: hydroxychloroquine." This is a common antimalarial drug used successfully in Korea in its fight against the coronavirus. "

Doctors quickly warn their patients that chloroquine, in particular, could have significant side effects.

"Please remember everything you put into your body that you need your doctor to operate on first so that it does not harm your body," said Dr. Runjhun Misra, an internal medicine specialist.

None of these treatments so far is FDA-approved to treat coronavirus, but patients hope that by sharing their stories, this information will be gathered to find out what works and what doesn't.

Monica Yeung Arima describes it as: "A little bible about treatment designed specifically for COVID-9."

The doctor says that the ultimate goal is to create a vaccine. Clinical trials have started, but their success will be determined by how the virus mutates.