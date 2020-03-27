Bath Rugby joins growing list of clubs forced to introduce pay cuts | Rugby Union News

%MINIFYHTML879813ca5ae84c839cb28739fe46eeb911% %MINIFYHTML879813ca5ae84c839cb28739fe46eeb912%

Bath CEO Tarquin McDonald: "This reduction will not apply to our low-income staff and players, and we will make sure to support our people where they face serious financial difficulties."





%MINIFYHTML879813ca5ae84c839cb28739fe46eeb913% %MINIFYHTML879813ca5ae84c839cb28739fe46eeb914% Bath has announced a pay cut, in line with other Premier League clubs.

%MINIFYHTML879813ca5ae84c839cb28739fe46eeb915% %MINIFYHTML879813ca5ae84c839cb28739fe46eeb916%

Bath has become the latest Gallagher Premier League club to announce a 25 percent pay cut for players and staff.

Similar measures have recently been announced by Northampton, Harlequins, Wasps, Gloucester, Sale, Leicester, Worcester, Saracens and London Irish, with the Premier currently suspended until April 24 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, Bristol revealed that staff had been asked to accept an undisclosed reduction in salary as clubs try to cope with the impact of the Covid-19 outbreak in the UK.

0:37 Sale Sharks Rugby Director Steve Diamond says players and staff agreed to cut the salary by 25 percent during the coronavirus crisis. Sale Sharks Rugby Director Steve Diamond says players and staff agreed to cut the salary by 25 percent during the coronavirus crisis.

Bath Chief Executive Tarquin McDonald said: "While the clear intention of the league and clubs is to return to playing rugby as soon as possible, the financial impact on all clubs in the league is significant and immediate.

"In this unprecedented picture, I can confirm that we have made the difficult decision to ask all players and staff to support the club by agreeing to a 25 percent pay cut, effective as of April 1, 2020."

"This reduction will not apply to low-income staff members and players, and we will make sure to support our people where they face serious financial difficulties."

"The decision will remain under constant review, while we look forward to playing rugby again."

1:16 The Battersea Ironsides rugby club in London has been helping deliver food to the NHS staff of local businesses. The Battersea Ironsides rugby club in London has been helping deliver food to the NHS staff of local businesses.

"The response from everyone at the club has been amazing. There is a deep desire to go through this period of uncertainty together and come out stronger as a club, which we will do."

"Since last week, we made the decision to close our training facilities in Farleigh and our operations in Rec (Recreation Ground)."

The Premier League still has nine rounds of games to play, plus the semi-finals and the final of the play-offs.

Premiership Rugby is likely to announce next week whether to extend the current suspension.