Barcelona players, including Messi, receive a salary reduction amid a virus crisis | Coronavirus pandemic news

FC Barcelona is taking steps to reduce the salaries of its players and staff to lessen the economic effects of the coronavirus crisis, the club said Thursday.

All professional players in Barcelona, ​​including Lionel Messi, as well as non-playing staff, will face a mandatory salary reduction during the closing period, the club's directors decided at a board meeting held via video conference.

Plus:

Spain was closed on March 14, and citizens were allowed to leave their homes only for essential matters.

Spain is the second most affected country in Europe behind Italy, with the death toll, after authorities announced another 769 deaths on Friday, about 5,000. More than 64,000 people have tested positive for the virus.

"Among the measures taken, it is worth noting that those related to the workplace are motivated by the need to adapt the contractual obligations of club staff to the new and temporary circumstances we are experiencing," Barcelona said in a statement.

"It is a reduction in the working day, imposed by the circumstances and the protection measures carried out, and, consequently, the proportional reduction in the remuneration provided in the respective contracts."

Meanwhile, the club has made its facilities available to the Catalan government's regional health department.

"We are a long way from normal in soccer as well as in all aspects of life," said Al Jazeera sports correspondent Lee Wellings.

"It is only a situation of this magnitude that you can begin to imagine any football club telling its star player that they are imposing a salary cut. But the circumstances have been so overwhelming that such a move seems inevitable."

"It is financially common sense and it sends the right message to fans and the world."

"La Liga clubs have stepped up their service to the community, including making facilities available to local health departments and reaching out and helping supporters over the age of 80."