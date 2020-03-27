Baby Mama by Chris Brown, Ammika Harris, and Aeko Bond, very excited and talkative, as they perform this stimulating activity in a new video

Chris Brown still misses his baby, who is in Germany with his mother, Ammika Harris. Meanwhile, share adorable videos and photos on social media to delight the singer and her fans.

This week, Ammika melted hearts with an adorable clip where she is hearing positive affirmations with her four-month-old Aeko, and he had the sweetest reaction.

The baby is trying to speak and is busy kicking and seems to be very happy to hear the uplifting words in the background.

Many people approached Ammika and told her not to listen to those who hate and are criticizing her relationship with Chris.

One person said, "I don't know how you deal with all hate, Ammika. They need to leave you TF alone! They came towards me to defend you. Don't tell anyone that you are so beautiful, always stay strong beautiful. 😘🙏🌺💞"

Another commenter stated, "Oh, just wait, you'll start getting DM from delusional haters … people are miserable and will find anything that hates them. People with genuine souls can see Ammika for who she really is. 🙏❤️"

This social media user shared: “I defended her right to do what she wanted with her children, who came to her thinking that the baby was with her in the car seat, but we did not see a baby, so they assume the worst and they try to rape her as if she were the nanny and he is her son, he is such a sweet person that he does not deserve the hatred he receives. "

A fountain spilled tea for Hollywood life and said the singer is eager to see his son again.

The informant explained: "Chris is confident that Ammika and his son will return to the United States soon, and he cannot wait to retain them again. Chris loves them both very much, and they are everything to him. He knows that they are doing well in Germany. and he is also very much supported by the Ammika family. Chris always receives updates on how they are doing, and he loves to see how much his son is growing. Chris knows how amazing a mother, Ammika, is and is absolutely sure that will take care of Aeko while they are in Germany.

The person also added: "Ammika is not currently living with Chris at the moment, and is still in Germany at the moment with Aeko." It is unclear when he will return to the United States, but he is constantly in communication with Chris. Ammika is always talking to Chris during FaceTime with Aeko, texting, sending photos and videos etc., so Chris is still very involved in his son's life and knows what is happening with him and Ammika in everything moment ".

Ad

Aeko is growing rapidly.



Post views:

0 0