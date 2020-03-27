Azealia Banks criticizes Kanye West and Kim Kardashian for & # 39; Bullying & # 39; Taylor Swift

Azealia Banks is the latest celebrity to defend Taylor Swift, accusing Kim Kardashian and her husband Kanye West of "intimidating,quot; the pop star.

"You're jealous of having no real talent and you NEED to stick to Kanye and Taylor for relevance," Banks allegedly wrote from a private Twitter account. "How did you get into beef Taylor anyway? That happened long before you were in the picture, little sister."

Kim issued a lengthy statement defending herself after the full video of the phone call between Swift and Ye leaked online.

"To be clear, the only problem I had regarding the situation was that Taylor lied through his publicist who stated that,quot; Kanye never called for permission … "They spoke clearly, so I let everyone see it. No one He never denied the word "bitch,quot; was used without his permission, "Kim tweeted.

Swift's publicist replied.