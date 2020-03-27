As Turkey ends investigation, prospects for justice dwindle in Khashoggi's murder

BEIRUT, Lebanon – When Turkey this week announced allegations against 20 suspects in the murder of dissident Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi, the prospect of anyone being held responsible for the crime dwindled.
None of the suspects is in Turkey, and Turkish courts do not normally try defendants in absentia. Calls for international legal action have gained little strength. And human rights defenders doubt that the Saudi Arabian justice system punishes the accused suspects there.
"For someone like Jamal to be killed like that and the world to remain silent?" Mr. Khashoggi's Turkish fiancé Hatice Cengiz wrote in a text message to the New York Times this week. When will the world act after this? And how does the West defend itself? With values? Where are the values?
Khashoggi was a prominent Saudi journalist who broke up with the de facto leader of the kingdom, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and fled to the United States, where he wrote critical opinion columns on Saudi leadership for The Washington Post.
In October 2018, when he went to the Saudi Arabian Consulate in Istanbul to retrieve the documentation he needed to marry Ms. Cengiz, he was killed and dismembered by a team of Saudi agents. His remains have not been found.
After weeks of denials, Saudi officials acknowledged that kingdom agents had killed Mr. Khashoggi, but have insisted that Prince Mohammed did not premeditate or order the murder. The Central Intelligence Agency has assessed that the crown prince had probably ordered the operation.
The assassination struck Prince Mohammed's international reputation hard, but has paid few tangible costs. After a brief hiatus, investors and businessmen have returned to Saudi Arabia, which now holds the presidency of the Group of 20, allowing Prince Mohammed to be among the most powerful leaders in the world.
But some efforts to ensure accountability are still moving forward.
On Wednesday, Turkey announced the end of its investigation into the murder with allegations against 20 Saudi suspects. Eighteen were charged with "murder with monstrous intent to inflict serious torment."
Two aides close to Prince Mohammed were charged with incitement to murder: Brig. General Ahmed Asiri, a former Saudi deputy intelligence chief, and Saud al-Qahtani, a former royal court adviser who has been identified by intelligence agencies as the leader of the plot.
But the prospects for a trial remain uncertain. None of the suspects is in Turkish custody, and Saudi authorities have said that none will be extradited. Turkish law allows trials in absentia, but they cannot normally reach verdicts without the accused's testimony.
Agnes Callamard, the United Nations expert on extrajudicial executions who investigated the Khashoggi case, said that even a limited Turkish trial would be valuable because it would do more evidence on public crime.
"To the extent that the law allows, we must demand a trial in absentia," he said, adding that he had asked Turkish officials to clarify how they plan to proceed. "Of course, it won't do much for justice in the traditional sense, but it will do a lot in terms of telling the truth."
Mrs. Callamard had He called for an international criminal investigation, but the United Nations has not carried it out. However, he said, pressure should continue on the case to "show others around the world that they are tempted to kill a journalist to think twice."
In December, a Saudi court sentenced five men to death in connection with the murder of Mr. Khashoggi. Even for those five, who have not been publicly identified but are not believed to be high-ranking officials, legal scholars say the judicial process is far from complete and that the kingdom has left open the possibility of a pardon.
For them to be carried out, death sentences, usually carried out by beheading in Saudi Arabia, must be upheld by an appeals court and a higher court and approved by the king, a process that could take years.
The Saudi justice system follows Islamic Shariah law, which has several ways of classifying murder. Some involve premeditation and brutality and are difficult or impossible to forgive. But the kingdom classified the Khashoggi murder as a case of retribution, a category that makes it similar to a civil lawsuit between the murderers and Mr. Khashoggi's heirs.
In such a case, any of the victim's heirs may decide to forgive the killers, saving them from execution, said Abdullah Alaoudh, a Saudi legal scholar and member of Georgetown University. (Dr. Alaoudh & # 39; s father is being tried in Saudi Arabia on charges that human rights groups have dismissed as being political.)
Dr. Alaoudh suspects that the kingdom classified the Khashoggi case as retribution to allow him to avoid execution.
"They knew that using the word retribution left the door open for forgiveness," he said.
While Saudi Arabia has neither identified the five convicts nor stated whether they are in prison, it has named two who were exonerated: General Asiri, the former intelligence chief, was found not guilty, and Mr. al-Qahtani , the former royal adviser, was not tried for lack of evidence, despite a designation by the United States Treasury Department that called him "part of the planning and execution of the operation that led to the murder of Mr. Khashoggi,quot;.
Officials at the Saudi Arabian Embassy in Washington declined to comment.
Both the Treasury Department and the State Departments have sanctioned Saudi officials in connection with the murder of Mr. Khashoggi, and the Senate unanimously passed a largely symbolic resolution that holds Prince Mohammed "personally responsible,quot; for the death. from Mr. Khashoggi.
But other measures to hold the kingdom, and Prince Mohammed, accountable have been blocked by the Trump administration, which considers Saudi Arabia a key partner in the Middle East and a major buyer of American weapons.
US lawmakers have sought legislation to Limit arms sales to Saudi Arabia, and in December they passed a provision requiring the director of national intelligence to declassify what the United States knows about the involvement of senior Saudi officials in the death of Mr. Khashoggi.
The director did not provide the information before the 30-day deadline, and this month Senate Intelligence Committee Democrats and Republicans leaders Mark Warner and Richard Burr urged Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell to reconsider the decision not to declassify information.
Mr. Grenell's office has said it was not releasing the information so as not to reveal intelligence sources and methods.
Also this month, Sen. Ron Wyden, a Democrat and member of the intelligence committee, said he would look for another way to release the information because he considered it to be in the public interest.
"If our country and our friends and partners do nothing about this barbaric act, send a message to the whole world that it is an open season for journalists," Wyden told reporters.