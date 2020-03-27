As Turkey ends investigation, prospects for justice dwindle in Khashoggi's murder

BEIRUT, Lebanon – When Turkey this week announced allegations against 20 suspects in the murder of dissident Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi, the prospect of anyone being held responsible for the crime dwindled.

None of the suspects is in Turkey, and Turkish courts do not normally try defendants in absentia. Calls for international legal action have gained little strength. And human rights defenders doubt that the Saudi Arabian justice system punishes the accused suspects there.

"For someone like Jamal to be killed like that and the world to remain silent?" Mr. Khashoggi's Turkish fiancé Hatice Cengiz wrote in a text message to the New York Times this week. When will the world act after this? And how does the West defend itself? With values? Where are the values?

Khashoggi was a prominent Saudi journalist who broke up with the de facto leader of the kingdom, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and fled to the United States, where he wrote critical opinion columns on Saudi leadership for The Washington Post.