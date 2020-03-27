Artem Chigvintsev and Nikki Bella and Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella talk about the baby's gender as the twins show off baby bumps

The Bella twins are pregnant at the same time. Not only does Nikki and Brie Bella handle their pregnancies differently, but their partners also have conflicting preferences when it comes to what gender they would like to have.

Since this is baby number two for Brie, who is the mother of an adorable little girl named Birdie, it is only natural that Daniel Bryan wants a child next.

In a preview of the new season of Total Bellas premiering next week, the WWE fighter explains why he could use more male energy in his life in addition to wanting to keep the Danielson name.

"It would be good for me because we have no other men."

However, the athletic couple will not know until the little one really reaches the world what their gender will be.

Whereas, Nikki Bella will be making a gender reveal before her first bundle of joy arrives.

Her fiancé Artem Chigvintsev recently explained why he would be more comfortable having a girl.

Artem admitted on the Bellas podcast: "I have danced my whole life with girls. I have probably spent more time talking to a girl than to a boy because I have danced for a long time. I always required a girl. I know how to take care of that and how to be with a girl ".

He adorably continued explaining: ‘I can take her to dance classes. I would like to comb my partner's hair at one point. I know I can do that and take care of those things. It may sound crazy, but for me that is the most identifiable. Even when I'm with my friends, we talk about dancing or creating a show. We don't hang out watching soccer. Would you be more nervous having a child? 100 percent. & # 39;

It's safe to say that both men would be satisfied with just having a healthy baby.

The twins have been documenting their pregnancy trips both on YouTube and on social media. What do you think the twins will have?



