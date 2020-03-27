Are you a Colorado health professional? Tell us about your experience with coronavirus

Up News Info wants to know from Colorado health professionals how they are affected by the coronavirus.

As the number of cases increases rapidly and more deaths are reported, healthcare professionals are in the best position to tell us what is happening on the front line. Are you concerned about the lack of personal protective equipment or fans? What should Up News Info report on as this public health crisis unfolds? Please complete our form below.

(Click here if you can't see the form.)

