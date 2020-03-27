Apple to launch multiple Macs with ARM processors next year, according to insider information – BGR

Apple will launch several MacBooks and Mac based on its own custom ARM chips in 2021, says a trusted source.

The A-series chips that power the iPhone and iPad are already more powerful than Intel's chips in testing, a detail that led many people to speculate that Apple would use similar chips inside their computers.

The new research note follows a report from the same source that says the first MacBook ARM could fall in the second half of 2020.

With every new iPhone that Apple releases, comes a more powerful, low-power A-series chip. These iPhone CPUs have outperformed the Intel chips used in MacBooks for a few years. Then there is the iPad Pro running on updated variations of those iPhone chips, which Apple advertises as a tablet that's faster than most laptops. That is why many people theorized that an ARM MacBook is inevitable. Apple is ahead of the competition when it comes to mobile chips, and that competition has already created ARM chips for Windows 10 devices, and Microsoft also supports the new genre of devices. Various leaks in recent years have also claimed that the ARM MacBook is already in development at Apple, pointing to a 2020 launch for the first devices. One of Apple's most trusted experts is back with a report that Apple will have multiple ARM-based Macs in stores next year, including desktop computers.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo recently said the first ARM MacBook could be released in the second half of 2020. Now you have a new research note (via MacRumors) which claims that Apple will launch additional laptops and desktops based on its own custom ARM processors.

Apple would have plenty of reasons to switch its Macs from Intel to ARM, Kuo said. By controlling this particular component, Apple could update Macs without having to wait for Intel to release its new chips. This issue delayed some MacBook updates in the past, according to unofficial reports. Additionally, A-series chips would be 40-60% cheaper than Intel's, and could help Apple offer competitive prices for upcoming devices.

Starting in 2022, ARM Macs will get another notable update, the new USB4 port standard, according to the analyst. Kuo says that Taiwan-based ASMedia Technology will be the exclusive provider of USB drivers for ARM Macs.

USB4 based on Thunderbolt 3 and USB, and it will offer transfer speeds of up to 40 Gbps, which translated into support for up to two 4K displays or a 5K display on a single cable. USB4 is part of Intel's plan to make Thunderbolt available royalty-free, which could increase the number of Thunderbolt accessories while reducing costs.

Kuo is usually accurate about Apple's portfolio, but this has yet to be treated as a rumor. Not to mention that the coronavirus health crisis, which will have a major impact on the economy, could also significantly alter Apple's product launch schedule in the coming months.

