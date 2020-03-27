Apple Launches Coronavirus Detection Application, Website in Association with CDC – Up News Info San Francisco

CUPERTINO (Up News Info SF / CNN) – Apple on Friday launched a website and an iOS app that allows users to detect symptoms of the coronavirus, marking another response to the pandemic by a major technology platform.

Both tools were developed in partnership with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as the White House Coronavirus Task Force and the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Apple said in a statement to CNN Business. The app and website include a quiz and information about the new coronavirus.

Cupertino-based Apple said it will not collect or store user responses to the questionnaire, although it will collect anonymous information about the use of the tools.

Detection tools do not require an Apple account to use, the company said.

Friday's announcement follows statements by CEO Tim Cook that Apple will donate 10 million face masks in Europe and the United States.

"Our operations teams are helping to find and buy masks from our supply chain in coordination with governments around the world," Cook tweeted this week.

It also comes immediately after a national website launched by Google last week to provide users with information about the coronavirus. The website was expected to add links to a CDC detection tool when it became available; A Google spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.