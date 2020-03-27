APA confronts coronavirus with pay cuts, suspensions and leaves – Deadline

EXCLUSIVE: APA has become the latest talent agency to deal with the devastating impact of the coronavirus pandemic. The agency has just sent an internal note to staff. They were notified that at the agency's offices in New York, Los Angeles, Nashville, Atlanta, Toronto and London, there will be a series of salary cuts, along with some suspensions and permits. No one making less than $ 100,000 will be affected, and the hope is to avoid layoffs.

I'm still trying to figure out details, but I've been told that the APA board of directors will make the greatest financial sacrifice. The staff was briefed during a mandatory company-wide staff meeting today through Zoom, led by the agency's president and CEO, Jim Gosnell, who issued the following statement after the meeting:

Dear colleagues,

Now that EE. USA It is the epicenter of the global pandemic, more than a quarter of the world's population is locked up, record unemployment, a more serious public health crisis than ever known in our agency's 58-year history, and a financial impact worse than 11 September and the combined housing crisis, APA, like many other companies in our industry and the world, must take immediate and thoughtful steps to ensure that our company breaks through these unknown waters and emerges as strong as possible.

To combat these unprecedented times, we are taking the necessary cost-cutting measures across the company to protect our business with minimal impact on our most vulnerable employees. While we have never had a more difficult challenge to overcome in the history of this agency, APA's senior management team is 100% focused on overcoming the common obstacles we now face. With courage and compassion, we will all get through this together.

As every aspect of our lives is affected around the world, we are constantly aware of protecting our personal health and protecting our families. Our hearts go out to our colleagues in New York, now at the epicenter of this public health crisis in the United States, as well as those in other APA offices across the country who are now in critical areas. Our doors may be closed but our hearts and minds remain open. We know these circumstances are extremely difficult for everyone, but as we all continue to fight this virus, APA remains steadfast and vigilant in our commitment to do everything we can to win for our colleagues, clients and communities that are always the most important thing. .