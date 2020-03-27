AP reports Reggie Ragland signs with lions – Up News Info Detroit

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
<pre><pre>AP reports Reggie Ragland signs with lions - CBS Detroit

DETROIT (AP) – The Detroit Lions have signed a contract with linebacker Reggie Ragland, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – DECEMBER 29: Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Reggie Ragland # 59 celebrates after a play during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium on December 29, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri . (Photo by Jamie Squire / Getty Images)

%MINIFYHTMLc9099d0a2e9055fb2e43bbcd372bd60611%%MINIFYHTMLc9099d0a2e9055fb2e43bbcd372bd60612%

The person spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press on Friday because the deal had not been announced. Ragland started 32 games in the past three seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Ragland was selected by the Buffalo Bills in the second round in 2016, but a knee injury in training camp cost the former Alabama player all season. The Bills traded him to Kansas City in 2017, and Ragland finally made his debut with the Chiefs.

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 20: Reggie Ragland # 59 of the Kansas City Chiefs intercepts a pass in the second quarter against the New England Patriots during the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 20, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Patrick Smith / Getty Images)

Ragland played 14 games last season for the Super Bowl champion Chiefs, making seven starts. It had two bags.

Detroit has revised its defense this offseason, and the linebacking unit is no exception. The Lions previously cut Devon Kennard and added Jamie Collins.

© 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here