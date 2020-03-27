Antonio Brown to Tampa Bay Buccaneers "It Won't Happen," Says Head Coach Bruce Arians | NFL news





Antonio Brown was cut by the New England Patriots last season after a game.

Head coach Bruce Arians has ruled out the possibility of wide receiver Antonio Brown signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brown has been connected to the Buccaneers since they signed quarterback Tom Brady to a two-year deal last week.

Brown and Brady briefly played together last season for the New England Patriots and struck up a good relationship, before Brown was cut off amid an NFL investigation into allegations outside the field of sexual and personal conduct against him.

Reports have emerged in recent weeks that Brady was interested in Brown also signing with whatever team he chose in free agency, but Arians has poured cold water on that possibility.

Tom Brady and Antonio Brown will not meet in Tampa Bay

"Yes, it will not happen," Arians told CBS Sports Network"Tiki and Tierney,quot; show. "There's no room. And there's probably not enough money. But it's not going to happen, it doesn't fit here."

"I just know him and he doesn't fit in our locker room."

Arians trained Brown in the catcher's first two professional seasons while serving as the offensive coordinator for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In January 2019, before the Steelers traded Brown to the then Oakland Raiders, Arians called Brown a "diva,quot; while talking to ESPNAdam Schefter.

"I've heard a lot of stories," Arians said at the time on the Schefter podcast.

"I like Antonio, he plays as hard as anyone on Sunday and practices a lot. He just has to make better decisions off the field, be on time, do some of those little things."

Brown never played for the Raiders last season, but was cut by the team after an offseason filled with distractions, public disputes with the team's management, and missed workouts.

He then signed with the New England Patriots, catching a Brady touchdown pass in Week 2, but the team let him go after one game.

Last season, Bucs wide receiver Chris Godwin finished third in the NFL with 1,333 receiving yards, while teammate Mike Evans had 1,157 receiving yards in 13 games.

They combined for 17 touchdown receptions while catching balls from Jameis Winston.