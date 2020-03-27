Anthony Joshua's powerful power, steadfast determination and personal touch have made him a star, says Adam Smith | Boxing news

%MINIFYHTML90f55c1bc379f87f8e04e83db41e5fce11% %MINIFYHTML90f55c1bc379f87f8e04e83db41e5fce12%





Anthony Joshua regained his world heavyweight titles in December

AJ World Sports Superstar. Boxing transcended. There was one afternoon in July 2016 when I knew this was going to happen, Adam Smith, Sky Sports Head of Boxing Development writes.

There were, of course, moments in previous years. He had heard and seen much of Watford Olympic contender Anthony Joshua before heading to the Ringside set alongside fellow GB teammates Luke Campbell, Anthony Ogogo, and Savannah Marshall in 2012. His laid-back demeanor, intelligence, communication skills, and obvious presence were they did quickly. apparent. The crew apparently captivated by his infectious smile. Weeks later, Anthony Joshua won the hearts of the nation and the brilliant gold medal.

I can still see Eddie's email crash with that contract signed in 2013: Boom. Matchroom and Sky had AJ.

Taking Joshua around the UK for the preliminary bouts felt very different. Attention and attraction really started rolling. There was only one Ricky Hatton compared to loyal fans, but now there was a heavyweight who captured the imagination of the casual sports lover, at a time when boxing was starting to get particularly buzzy again. He possessed skills, athleticism, powerful power, and that winning smile. What mix

Gary Cornish's destruction of Joshua saw a huge audience on Sky Sports, and the build-up and rivalry with Dillian Whyte at the box office took it to another level. The IBF title was taken soon after and then the moment came when I realized that AJ would become a superstar.

So, on a warm summer day in July 2016, when I saw that Anthony Joshua was the real deal, as a person, an athlete, a role model, and ultimately a true boxing front man. There was nothing in the gym, not even in the ring, but it was an ad hoc visit to my house in West London. By the time he just launched on his own, parked down the street, as World Champion. In the many hours he spent with my family, I truly discovered that none of this new flattery and financial gain had come to mind, as so many other fighters have succumbed in the past.

Anthony and I caught up in the kitchen over coffee with boxing related things, and then one by one, my sons Jessamy, Oscar and Tilly returned from school. It just has a natural charm and warmth for anyone you meet. The children had their homework, and he walked around the three of them to see if they needed help.

Tilly is the youngest and shameless, and when Anthony was testing her spelling, she grabbed her phone, checked her photos, and asked who she was married to. When he replied that he was still single, Tilly wouldn't let him go.

Who is your girlfriend then? Come on, we all want to know. You like my older sister, so we want to know.

As always, Anthony sailed brilliantly and without any ego, to keep the mood going and make all the kids feel great. He returned to the task and captivated them all. AJ simply has a way of making every person he meets feel like he's the one that matters. A skill he was surely born with. I wish I had filmed all afternoon. No team around him, just a very natural human being who was remarkably courteous at all times, wonderfully relaxed, completely entertaining, and above all, endearing and caring.

He showed the world how much he loves him. Adam Smith

It's that ability to appeal to people of all ages and backgrounds, which despite Tyson Fury's obvious claims of being the king of the division, still makes AJ the biggest draw.

That night I had a football match in London at Regent & # 39; s Park and Anthony said he would take me. Although it was not near his house. He went out of his way, and when we got there, he met one of my oldest friends who just couldn't believe that this was the world heavyweight champion. So normal, so realistic, so nice.

There have been many times since these qualities have shone: Hundreds of Sky employees huddle in the Central building just for a peek or a selfie, or fans who travel en masse in Manhattan workouts. The 90,000 packed at Wembley for their takeoff against Klitschko. The ease with which he addresses the thousands in the stadiums after victory after victory.

Then the mistreatment and shame of New York. Conspiracy theories everywhere. There are no excuses for Joshua. Back to the gym. Back to the drawing board. His return to victory over Andy Ruiz Jr demonstrates his immense dedication, despite the millions he is earning. He showed the world how much he loves him. The private training sessions that I have witnessed, courtesy of the fortunate invitations of his brilliant coach Robert McCracken, particularly the dogfights with Martin Bakole, have convinced me that he has the heart for any battle.

However, it is the other side of your heart that is most revealing. Just the other day, he asked how Tilly and the gang were coping. Like most children in this turbulent and unprecedented time, she is doing her best with her school work at home. Only now he has to deal with his parents as a guide, not the world heavyweight champion.

2 Time, now Tilly. 2 time.

Everyone's health is the only concern for AJ at this time.

Once the journey continues, Pulev, Usyk, Whyte, Wilder and, of course, Fury are surely waiting for him.

I have a feeling that regardless of the way Anthony Joshua's boxing tale is rocked, his star will shine even brighter.

