Anthony Joshua's opponent reveals why he was denied a fight with the future world champion of Great Britain | Boxing news





Anthony Joshua had prepared to face amateur rival Simon Haddon

Anthony Joshua's semifinal opponent in an amateur event never entered the ring, his name was even misspelled on the world champion's record, and Simon Haddon almost rejected boxing after he was denied the opportunity to resist the fearsome talent. young man from Great Britain.

"To be honest, I preferred not to know who my opponents were, but I found out about Anthony Joshua," recalled Haddon, a champion from the southeast, who had compiled a promising record before securing his bout with Joshua in the semifinal. ABAE English National Finals.

A tough, raw version of Joshua had been quickly unveiled at the Finchley Amateur Boxing Club, eliminating opponents, despite heavily padded gloves and head protectors.

Unbeknownst to Haddon, Joshua's name would soon be ominously muttered at Willingdon Trees Boxing Club, a smaller fan base in Brighton, where he had been preparing for his biggest fight.

Anthony Joshua quickly built a reputation as a destructive puncher.

SIGNED, SEALED, DELIVERED 🥇 After claiming gold in London 2012 @anthonyfjoshua received a special honor … he certainly has made his mark in the heavyweight division Friday This Friday we will show every AJ fight in Sky Sports Action pic.twitter.com/H2FNc2LzfY – Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) March 25, 2020

The tall, skinny fighter had traveled a similar path to boxing as Joshua, seeking both sport discipline and controlled aggression, rather than following a troubled teen lifestyle. Haddon's years of formative struggle had passed in Dorset, with respected coach Ben Geyser before uprooting Brighton, while Joshua's power of shock had been prepared by Sean Murphy, his Finchley mentor.

Scott Welch of Sussex, the former battle scarred heavyweight world title challenger, had even helped Haddon in training. With his age now approaching 30 years old, the former soldier initially paid little attention to his next enemy, but gradually acquired a daunting assessment as he searched for Joshua's images and statistics.

Haddon accumulated more than 20 victories in the unpaid ranks

"Just a boy who was rising in rank," Haddon said, when asked about his first impressions of & # 39; AJ & # 39 ;. "I searched the Internet and saw snippets of it.

"I was reading it in boxing magazines too. I was reading about how he was getting along and I thought, 'Ah, okay, I have a great hitter here."

Haddon ignored the concerns raised by the coaching staff, who yearned for those tantalizing minutes in a first round, the moment of brutal clarity when a savvy veteran finds out if he can defuse an explosive perspective.

But the fight never happened.

"Willingdon's coaches said, 'This is the next guy to come.' I thought well, pretty fair.

"A few weeks later they said, 'We don't want you to box him.' I thought, why not? I'd go up in the ring with anyone, even if they'd hit me, that's my mindset."

Haddon left the club and walked away from boxing for almost two years. With a free pass to the final, Joshua brushed aside Dominic Winrow in the first round to win his first senior title, and would be accelerated to join the elite fans on Team GB.

Joshua would be aiming for the Olympic gold in London when Haddon finally returned through the gym doors and healed the crack with his coaches.

Joshua would claim the gold medal at the London 2012 Olympics

"I think (it was) because of his reputation," Haddon said. "He hit hard and still is. He hit everyone left, right and center, and I was getting a little older too."

"Now I understand, it was for my safety. I understand.

"My lady said, 'You're going to regret it for the rest of your life now.' I thought, will I? Now look ".

A decade on, Joshua regained three heavyweight world titles after a rematch victory over Andy Ruiz Jr in Saudi Arabia. Haddon follows his fortune again, as a fanatic rather than a rival, but it doesn't stop him from visualizing how the fight could have unfolded.

Joshua wants to become an undisputed champion in the future

"He was quite fit, and he would have tried to get through it as much as he could."

"I used to like fighting, too, but it's not my ballgame. Much like Tyson Fury, dancing, fast for a heavyweight, I'm light on my feet."

"Try to hit him. Watch your right hand."

And if they finally crossed paths, would he try to shake Joshua's memory?

"Definitely. If you want to train, you can call me back, but you would have to train again."

