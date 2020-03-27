Anthony Joshua said by Joseph Parker "He would be more aggressive,quot; in a rematch | Boxing news

%MINIFYHTML6e44fb5d4fe49d161fafc534b972066211% %MINIFYHTML6e44fb5d4fe49d161fafc534b972066212%









%MINIFYHTML6e44fb5d4fe49d161fafc534b972066213% %MINIFYHTML6e44fb5d4fe49d161fafc534b972066214%







1:01



Joseph Parker has a fun answer to get stuck at home!

Joseph Parker has a fun answer to get stuck at home!

Joseph Parker has promised to "throw more punches,quot; if he shares a ring again with Anthony Joshua, but insists that Tyson Fury is the number one heavyweight.

%MINIFYHTML6e44fb5d4fe49d161fafc534b972066215% %MINIFYHTML6e44fb5d4fe49d161fafc534b972066216%

Parker lost his WBO title and undefeated record by becoming the first opponent to go the distance with Joshua two years ago, but exploded in 2020 with a knockout victory and insists he would be more brutal in a rematch.

"He boxed better than I thought he would box," Parker said. Sky Sports about Joshua

"My goal and my plan was to counter him, but unfortunately that didn't work. He was the best man of the day."

"People say he is not good at boxing, but he is a good boxer and a good fighter. I respect him."

"If the opportunity came, I would take it with both hands. There are many things I would change. I would have more confidence in the fight because I know how to fight."

"He would throw more punches, he would be more aggressive and take him away."

Since then, Joshua has demonstrated his patience and skills by beating Andy Ruiz Jr in his second fight to claim the IBF, WBA, and WBO titles.

"For someone to turn him around and get the victory against Ruiz Jr? He showed that he is a great athlete, a great fighter, a great champion," said Parker. "He did what he had to do: he boxed and he moved, they didn't catch him and he deserved to win."

Joshua is scheduled to defend his belts against Kubrat Pulev on June 20, live. Sky Sports box office, although a July date has been considered if it is necessary to postpone it.

But Parker rates Fury, the new WBC champion, as the best heavyweight.

"He is the largest in the division. He is number 1. He is the best in our era."

In Fury and Deontay Wilder's third expected fight, Parker said: "It will be the same result, a victory for Fury. In the second fight he demolished him. In the third fight he would be in better shape and it would be the same result."

"We take a picture of ourselves with the belts. I hope someday I can hold them again."

Parker knocked down Whyte in a spectacular 12th round

New Zealand's Parker defended his WBO title against Hughie Fury on his first visit to Britain, but, after losing to Joshua, he was on the wrong side of a round-trip fight with Dillian Whyte. Whyte knocked him down for the first time in his career, then returned the favor in a spectacular 12th round that almost earned him a decision.

"I'd like to fight him, I've said it since he beat me," Parker said of Whyte. "He is a great fighter who deserves a title shot, he has been waiting so long. But if he doesn't have that opportunity, I am here waiting, ready and willing."

Parker, more recently, would face Derek Chisora, but retired after being bitten by a spider.

Chisora ​​will now face Oleksandr Usyk, the former undisputed cruiserweight champion, on May 23 live Sky Sports box office.

When asked if Usyk can transfer his skills to a new division, Parker said: "I think he will. People are making judgments about his first fight in the heavyweight division. He would have learned a lot."

"It wasn't the best fight we've seen of him and it wasn't the spectacular performance everyone expected. But it will be a challenge in the heavyweight division when it gets installed."

"Usyk is a fighter I want to fight with. I will fight Usyk, Chisora, Whyte, Ruiz Jr, Joshua, anyone."

0:50 Oleksandr Usyk tried to calm any tension on his face with Derek Chisora ​​asking for a selfie! Oleksandr Usyk tried to calm any tension on his face with Derek Chisora ​​asking for a selfie!

0:47 Parker KO & # 39; d Winters Parker KO & # 39; d Winters

Parker knocked out Shawndell Winters this year and is planning his next move.

"It is always good to get a victory and even better to get it in an incredible way."

"I'll stay in shape. When the time comes, fight someone in the top 10? I'll be ready."

Junior Fa, an undefeated New Zealand teammate who Parker boxed four times in the fans, is a possible next opponent.

"It would be a great fight in New Zealand," said Parker. "If they agree to the terms and they don't ask for too much money, then it is a fight that can happen. We just need the approval of the promoters. If it is a fight that makes sense to all of us, then we will accept it."

Catch all the professional Anthony Joshua fights on Sky Sports Action throughout Friday and On Demand.