Anthony Joshua briefly forgot the fight week mania on a dizzying trip to New York, says Andy Clarke | Boxing news

Anthony Joshua attracted a lot of attention before his American debut.

The New York fight week for Joshua vs. Ruiz is one I will never forget. It was a crazy night, but something else happened in the build-up that I'll also always remember, writes Andy Clarke, Sky Sports expert.

At the time I didn't know Anthony Joshua at all, not correctly, we just never needed to have any contact and that was totally fine.

He always seemed like a good guy and I'm friendly enough, but I've never been someone to push people on me, the thought of it makes me shiver to be honest.

But something that has always attracted me to Anthony is the fact that he's Nigerian. My wife, Amarachi, is also a Nigerian, born in Great Britain, from London and about the same age, so they have a similar background and from which I have learned a lot in the last 10 years.

He was sitting at the press conference during the week of the fight on Thursday and at one point he mentioned his Nigerian upbringing and felt that being raised in a Nigerian house made him a good student in the gym because it meant he was used to a little bit of hard love and forceful comments, let's say. It made me laugh because Ama told me a lot of very entertaining stories about her own experiences with raising African children and I saw it in action myself.

After the presser, we had a fighter meeting, where we and our broadcasting mates sat down with the boxers individually and asked what we wanted with no cameras present. There were many people in the room and it continued for a long time. Usually, I never bothered to ask anything, since at that stage of the fight week I would have already asked, but I was eager to follow what he had said, so I waited until the end and then asked.

It was like having a personal conversation with someone, but in a room full of people, some of whom he knew well but most of whom he did not know at all. Andy Clarke

Fifteen minutes later we were still talking, having covered just about everything, including my own traditional Nigerian wedding (it turned out I had seen the pictures of my glorious Newham Town Hall entrance / walk that Adam Smith had posted on Twitter), family, plans futures for children, etc. It was like having a personal conversation with someone, but in a room full of people, some of whom he knew well, but most of whom he did not know at all.

Honestly, there was more discussion about my wedding than about Andy Ruiz, as almost all boxing-related questions had been about Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury.

Then, as we were leaving, I was introduced to his father, who was eager to know how he had come across the whole experience of becoming an honorary African man, as he put it. It was fun. AJ's father must be about the same age as my in-laws, and Nigerians of that generation are something else, a different race, and I mean that in the most complementary way.

Arrogance and self-confidence are off the scale and curses can be sometimes too (I felt for Eddie Hearn when Mr. Joshua handed him in the ring after Andy Ruiz had won, I really did) but he is countered by an inexhaustible and inexhaustible supply of genuine generosity and good humor. It's a pretty extreme combination and one I've never known before before meeting my wife, or rather before meeting her parents and friends, but after being exposed to her for quite a while, I knew what Anthony He was speaking when he released it as a reason why he felt he had the temperament and endurance level necessary to thrive as a boxer.

It made sense to me and that's why I asked him about it. It doesn't mean I have a burning idea of ​​him as a person or that we're best friends now, but it's interesting how a flash of recognition, a vague connection, can lead to a conversation you never imagined having in an environment I certainly never imagined having. I like things like that.

Ama couldn't believe it when I told her everything. It is a very fun memory to have of what was an unforgettable week.

