Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury have all the heavyweight titles, but who is number one in the world? The | Boxing news







Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury have all the heavyweight world titles, but who's number one? Sky Sports experts have given their verdict …

Joshua regained the & # 39; super & # 39; belts WBA, IBF and WBO win with a masterful points victory over Andy Ruiz Jr in his December rematch, while Fury is the recently crowned WBC champion after an impressive stoppage win over Deontay Wilder in his comeback fight. last month.

But which of Britain's world champions should be considered the true king of the heavyweights?

Adam Smith

After being in Las Vegas a few weeks ago, witnessing one of the best performances of a British fighter, at any weight, Tyson Fury's incredible destruction of the feared and fierce Deontay Wilder proves to most that The Gypsy King is now the true king of the heavyweights What unfolded recently at the MGM Grand was incredible.

Joshua has beaten excellent style opposition in front of large crowds; However, only when he has fought and defeated Fury, can Joshua be seen as the true number one? Adam Smith

Commenting on Fury's other outstanding victory when he mentally and physically confused Wladimir Klitschko to become the linear champion, I felt that far from home, that helpless conquest was also on par with our best.

After his surprising battle back from his well-documented and damaging layoff, admitting to the darkness of depression and gaining extraordinary amounts of weight, I felt that he 'gained'. The first controversial encounter with The Bronze Bomber, and his fight has been one of the best stories in recent boxing history. This culminated on February 22 when he proved himself to be one of boxing's greatest personalities and artists with that impressive entry into the ring and then his masterful dismantling of Wilder was sensational.

2:04 Sky Sports' Adam Smith says several hurdles will have to be overcome before a unification fight between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua can take place Sky Sports' Adam Smith says several hurdles will have to be overcome before a unification fight between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua can take place

Meanwhile, Anthony Joshua's revenge victory over Andy Ruiz Jr in the desert of Saudi Arabia puts our biggest world sporting attraction back on top with more belts and still in many areas with more pulling power than Tyson Fury. The AJ star may have faded in his shock, his only loss at The Garden last June, but his perfect win in the rematch, and the ratings he draws, see him fight for that top spot. Joshua has beaten excellent style opposition in front of large crowds; However, only when he has fought and defeated Fury can Joshua be seen as the true No. 1.

In boxing terms, he has to be 'king' Fury; In terms of casual sports appeal, it must remain Joshua: That speech he delivered in front of the Royal Family in the Commonwealth, his awards, praise, and ambassador qualities aligned with his lack of controversy add to that AJ remains a superstar. .

Carl Froch

Tyson Fury is right in front of Anthony Joshua. Part of my reasoning for this is because he was a linear champion, beating Wladimir Klitschko a few years ago to become champion and never lost titles in the ring.

He came back when everyone thought he couldn't beat Wilder and I thought he won the first fight, even though they dropped him. The rematch was so one-sided, so conclusive, and I think you have to put it at number 1, above AJ.

It's him and AJ, one and two, and you think to yourself, logically, who wins between AJ and Fury? I think most people, the general consensus would be that Fury wins that one, but the only way to end any debate would be to see them share the ring.

Matthew Macklin

I chose Fury as No1 for various reasons. First of all, a few years ago, but he's the man who beat the man. at Wladimir Klitschko, he is the linear champion.

Many people were choosing Wilder after his devastating knockouts of Breazeale and Ortiz, and Fury completely dismantled him: he was like a man and a boy Matthew Macklin

He then returned after a two-and-a-half year break with just two & # 39; glorified combat sessions & # 39; To his credit to beat Deontay Wilder, but to declare himself tied.

And then, in his last fight in February, many people were picking Wilder after his devastating knockouts of Dominic Breazeale and Luis Ortiz, and Fury completely dismantled him – he was like a man and a boy.

Johnny Nelson

If you look at it on paper, you have to say that the world's number one heavyweight is Anthony Joshua when you talk about belts.

You can make a case for both fighters, but you would make a stronger one for Tyson Fury Johnny Nelson

But based on his latest performances, you should approach Tyson Fury, who has not yet suffered a loss. Of course, Fury had that amazing victory over Deontay Wilder, but then you watch the fight beforehand against Otto Wallin, he looked vulnerable, he got hurt, he was caught and he didn't look great. He took a step against Wilder when he had to.

Anthony Joshua did what he had to do against Andy Ruiz Jr, a man he probably shouldn't have lost to in the first place. You can present a case for both fighters, but you would make a stronger one for Tyson Fury.

You should also remember that Anthony Joshua has boxed more than the top 10 fighters in his last 10 fights than Tyson Fury. But Tyson Fury would have to say, as is. Ultimately, we want to see them share the ring to show the true number 1.

David Coldwell

Because Tyson Fury defeated Deontay Wilder, and in such an outstanding way, I feel like we can't do anything but put him at No. 1.

Most saw Joshua versus Wilder as a jerk, so the fact that Fury was so dominant to me makes him No. 1. We just need Tyson Fury against Anthony Joshua to figure it out!

Andy Clarke

Tyson Fury. The world's top three heavyweights are Fury, Anthony Joshua, and Deontay Wilder. The only two that have boxed in with each other are Fury and Wilder and Fury came out on top, comprehensively the second time around, making me No. 1 for me.

Joshua hasn't had a chance to box with Fury or Wilder yet, that's obviously true and I don't blame that on his doorstep, but that three-man round robin is currently the tournament that counts and he must get involved in that.

3:11 Promoter Eddie Hearn has promised that there will be an undisputed world title fight between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury. Promoter Eddie Hearn has promised that there will be an undisputed world title fight between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury.

It could turn into a four-man tournament with Oleksandr Usyk's arrival at heavyweight, but he has a lot to prove in the division before he can be considered.

