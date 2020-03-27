Angry Man Throws Potpourri, Sprinkles Fuel City Employees in the Face – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

MESQUITE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man quickly went from being a customer to a suspect in Fuel City in Mesquite after throwing bottles of potpourri and pepper sprayed an employee in the face.

Police are now asking for the public's help in identifying the man after the assault on the service station at 2175 S. Town East Blvd.

An employee told police that the man was still touching and spraying multiple potpourri-smelling items for sale near the cash registers.

When the employee asked him to stop, he responded by angrily hurling the medley at the workers.

Then, before leaving the store, he sprinkled another employee with pepper.

Police described the man as 5 & # 39; 10 "200 lbs. On average in his late 30s with spiky hair. He was last seen getting out in what is believed to be a black four-door Mazda sedan.

Anyone with information on the identity of this suspect, contact the Mesquite Police Department at 972-285-6336 or Detective M. Smith at 972-216-6291 or [email protected]lice.org.