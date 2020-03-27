An Amazon delivery controller was caught on tape deliberately spitting into a package

Of the essential employees who are still working, I hope this rotten apple doesn't spoil the group with its unpleasant and unsanitary behavior. With the coronavirus pandemic ongoing, an Amazon delivery man was caught in a person's security camera spitting on a package and appeared to be using his hand to smear it, according to TMZ.

The incident occurred Thursday night at a residence in the Hancock Park neighborhood of Los Angeles.

In the video, you can see that the delivery man left the package on the porch, leaned over and spat on his hand before appearing to wipe his saliva from the package. Then he stands up like that, it just didn't happen and he takes a photo to verify delivery.

An Amazon customer service representative who revealed they were appalled at the vieo confirmed that the delivery man was from a third-party service and has since been reported, but it is possible that he may be back at work today. An Amazon spokesperson said the following: “We have high standards for delivery service partners and we expect every package to be handled with care. We have notified the correct teams internally and will work directly with the customer on issues related to the delivery of their package. "

A neighbor posted the delivery confirmation photo, on a strong note to Amazon, and the image they shared clearly shows the stained liquid on the top of the box.

"Not so great @amazon. I would like to believe it was an honest mistake. PLEASE make sure your staff is polite and take all necessary precautions! The message read.

According to reports, Amazon is supposed to return to the aggrieved party on Monday.

Roommates, how do you think Amazon should handle the situation? Let us know!