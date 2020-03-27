AMC Networks Withdraws Quarterly Financial Guidance on Coronavirus – Deadline

AMC Networks said Friday that it will withdraw the first-quarter and full-year financial guidance provided earlier this year and that it will not offer an updated fiscal perspective due to uncertainties surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

There has been an accelerated pace of corporate announcements this week, from ViacomCBS to Walt Disney, Comcast, Sony, Discovery, Twitter and Facebook, publicly acknowledging the unusual and unusually tough financial situation they may face.

AMC said in a filing with the SEC that it has been affected by lower advertising sales and the production of suspended content, which has caused delays in the creation and availability of some television shows. The final impact of the pandemic will depend on its duration and spread, the actions to contain it, and global economic conditions, which at this time are impossible to predict.

“This makes it difficult for management to estimate the future performance of our businesses, particularly in the short and medium term. However, the COVID-19 pandemic could have an adverse impact on our business, results of operations and financial situation, even in the short and medium term. "

In terms of liquidity, which is a major problem in uncertain times, AMC Networks said it had $ 816 million in cash and cash equivalents on its balance sheet at the end of the year and access to a $ 500 million revolving line of credit with no loans slopes. Maturities of corporate debt (money you have to pay back) are $ 56 million in 2020 and $ 75 million in 2021.