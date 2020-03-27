AMC Networks Moves Forward to Season Two Premiere for Two Weeks – Deadline

Fans of Killing EvaSandra Oh and Jodie Comer's psychopathic drama face early excitement after AMC Networks brought the show's third season premiere forward in two weeks.

AMC Networks Entertainment Group will now release the drama created by Phoebe Waller-Bridge on Sunday, April 12, instead of its previous premiere on April 26. The eight-part series will air simultaneously on BBC America and AMC.

%MINIFYHTML04355095854677e52d7aaea9cafc2c1311% %MINIFYHTML04355095854677e52d7aaea9cafc2c1312%

"We know how adored this series is and we know how enthusiastic people are about the great content right now," said Sarah Barnett, president of AMC Networks Entertainment Group and AMC Studios. This season of Killing Eve delves psychologically, and with actors like Sandra Oh, Jodie Comer, and Fiona Shaw, the results are staggering. We literally couldn't wait for fans to see it. "

Related story The star of & # 39; Doctor Who & # 39; Jodie Whittaker offers an "emergency broadcast" in the pandemic

The third season of Killing Eva, which has already been renewed for the fourth season, continues the story of two women with brutal pasts, addicted to each other but now desperately trying to live their lives without their favorite drug. For Villanelle (Comer), the jobless killer, Eve (Oh) is dead. For Eve, the former MI6 agent hiding in plain sight, Villanelle will never find her. Everything seems fine until a shocking and personal death puts them on a collision course again. The journey back to each other will cost both friends, family, and loyalties … and perhaps a part of their souls. Fiona Shaw and Kim Bodnia also star.

The season 3 cast also includes Harriet Walter (Succession, The End), Danny Sapani (Harlots), Gemma Whelan (Game of Thrones), Camille Cottin (Call My Agent), Steve Pemberton (Inside No. 9), Raj Bajaj (A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding), Turlough Convery (Ready Player One), Pedja Bjelac (Harry Potter) and Evgenia Dodina (One week and one day).

Killing Eve is produced by Sid Gentle Films Ltd. for BBC America and distributed by Endeavor Content.

British writer Suzanne Heathcote (Fear the Walking Dead) is the third season's lead writer and executive producer, continuing the tradition of passing the baton to a new female voice. Executive producers are Sally Woodward Gentle, Lee Morris, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Gina Mingacci, Damon Thomas, Jeff Melvoin, Suzanne Heathcote, and Sandra Oh. Nige Watson also serves as producer on the series.