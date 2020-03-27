Amazon deletes nearly 4,000 vendor accounts, thousands of sanitary items that have gone up in price during COVID-19 outbreak – Up News Info Detroit

(DETROIT Up News Info) – Amazon is trying to prevent scammers from taking prices of essential sanitary items.

The company got rid of nearly 4,000 vendor accounts for overly high prices.

%MINIFYHTMLe4c701344ca776e4294a18d880349a3111% %MINIFYHTMLe4c701344ca776e4294a18d880349a3112%

This was for items like hand sanitizer and masks.

Amazon says it is working closely with authorities to crack down on price scammers.

They are currently prioritizing essentials during the outbreak.

© 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.