Alyssa Milano urges Donald Trump to convert his hotels into hospitals for the aid of the coronavirus

Roommates, Donald Trump has been moving fast with all his plans to help Americans during this global health pandemic, but Alyssa Milano has a suggestion for the president.

According to FOX News, Alyssa Milano is asking Trump to use his US hotels. USA As hospitals to help people infected with the coronavirus. As we have previously reported, the virus is spreading at exponential rates and many hospitals cannot handle the large influx of patients.

Alyssa turned to Twitter, suggesting that Trump make good use of the beds he has in those big fancy hotels and said, “Does Trump own how many hotels in the United States? And how many in New York in particular? You should offer to turn them into hospitals until the pandemic ends. We need beds. He has them ".

How many hotels does Trump have in the United States? And how many in New York in particular? You should offer to turn them into hospitals until this pandemic ends. We need beds. He has them. – Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) March 25, 2020

And while Trump has yet to respond to this suggestion, he makes it clear that he is doing his part to help New Yorkers in the midst of the crisis.

I am working very hard to help the city and the state of New York. Dealing with the mayor and the governor and producing tremendously for them, including four new medical centers and four new hospitals. Fake news that I won't help you because I don't like Cuomo (yeah). I just sent 4,000 fans! – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 25, 2020

Governor Cuomo is calling for hospitals across New York State to increase their capacity by 50 to 100 percent, as the state is currently battling some 30,000 cases of COVID-19. Mayor Bill de Blasio also called for a new shipment of ventilators to help coronavirus patients breathe.