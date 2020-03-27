Alexander Sorloth: How the outcast from Crystal Palace has become a scoring star in Turkey | Football news

The Norwegian striker has transformed from a failure of the Eagles into Turkey's best shooter





Alexander Sorloth has rebuilt his reputation as an exciting talent at Trabzonspor

%MINIFYHTMLb01a433df8f1d9ce03ae5dd02edc9fdb11% %MINIFYHTMLb01a433df8f1d9ce03ae5dd02edc9fdb12%

Crystal Palace fans could be forgiven for trying to forget Alexander Sorloth, but the striker's notable revival in Turkey kept Daniel Sturridge on the sidelines and reportedly also appeared on Real Madrid's radar, Nat Hayward writes.

The 24-year-old Norwegian international signed with the Palace in February 2018 after impressing the Danish Superliga FC Midtjylland team, but was flattered to cheat in the Premier League. He was loaned to KAA Gent just 11 months after scoring only once in 20 appearances and was unable to make it to the game day team towards the end of his period in England.

Sorloth found much-needed playing time in Belgium, and received praise from manager Jess Thorup, who also played for FC Midtjylland. However, five goals in 22 appearances were not enough to force his way into Roy Hodgson's plans for the 2019/20 season, and the Palace manager allowed him to come out with a two-year loan contract to bond with the former striker. Liverpool Sturridge at the Turkish club Super Lig Trabzonspor.

Sorloth endured a sterile spell at Selhurst Park after joining Crystal Palace in 2018

Fast forward seven months and Palace fans have plenty of reason to rekindle their interest in the forward. Sorloth has scored 24 goals for Trabzonspor this season, as many as his parent club Palace has accomplished in the Premier League, and has kept Sturridge out of the team before his ignominious departure earlier this month. Nineteen of his 24 attacks have made it to the league, putting him at the top of the scoring charts, ahead of former Newcastle striker Papa Cisse.

The rediscovery of rhythm and power that made him a threat in his youth career in Rosenborg, and during loan periods at FK Bodo / Glimt and Midtjylland, have also seen Sorloth establish himself as a key part of an exciting Norwegian national team. which also features wonder boy Borussia Dortmund Erling Haaland and Real Madrid prodigy Martin Odegaard.

Daniel Sturridge slipped behind Sorloth in the hierarchical order in Turkey

Sorloth's rebirth has coincided with that of Norway, with the national team looking impressive, especially towards the end of their Euro 2020 qualifying campaign, remaining undefeated in their last nine games and drawing a draw against Spain. In his past two games, Sorloth scored twice against the Faroe Islands and once against Malta to secure a play-off spot for his country, which will seek him out and the names of stars Odegaard and Haaland to fire them at the rescheduled tournament. in 2021.

The 24-year-old is among a wide variety of players on the Norwegian team.

Still eight months before his 25th birthday, Sorloth has transformed from a forward with little confidence and unsure of his future at the Palace to one of the most promising and fit prospects in Europe and who is attracting the interest of all teams, Real Madrid, reports HOW.

Despite having another year left on his loan at Trabzonspor, which he has until May of next year to use one call option, and two to execute his Palace contract, scouts from various clubs, including Man Utd, say that Sun – I've been to see him this season.

However, it is the interest reported by the 13-time European champions that caught the attention of Sorloth, and the player told the Norwegian publication Tipsbladt after scoring two goals against Besiktas in February. "It was kind of special to watch it before a game. I just had to try to use it as best I could to gain more confidence. And I did."

The kind of numbers Sorloth has recorded this season contrasts with Palace's shy strikers. Jordan Ayew is his top scorer with eight, while Christian Benteke has scored just five goals in his past three seasons and Cenk Tosun, an Everton acquisition in January, suffers from a long-term knee injury.

However, the uncertainty about when football will return gives Sorloth plenty of time to contemplate his future, with the possible options in front of him a long way from his dark days in south-east London.