Alex Trebek Reciting Lizzo's lyrics will make you feel good as hell

Alex Trebek makes us feel good as hell

Thursday Danger! the host treated viewers with a surprise performance of Lizzo"The truth hurts,quot;. During the evening episode, the Grammy winner's hit song appeared in the "Today's Lyrics,quot; category, prompting Trebek to recite part of his catchy chorus.

"She:‘ New Man On The Minnesota Vikings, Truth Hurts, needed something more exciting, Bom Bom Di Dom Bi Dum Bum Bay, "the old host read to the trio of contestants. After the contestant Evan Singer Guessed the answer correctly, Trebek joked, "And I did it exactly like her, didn't I?"

Variety reporter Rebecca Rubin He captured the epic moment on video and shared it on Twitter. She captioned the post, "Alex Trebek singing Lizzo is actually exactly what we needed today." Delighted by the clip, a Twitter user replied, "If only I sang the part about the DNA test …" Another follower tweeted, "There is no one like Alex Trebek."