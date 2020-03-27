Ajax's Abdelhak Nouri wakes up and communicates after emerging from coma | Football news





Appie Nouri was taken to the hospital on July 8, 2017

Abdelhak Nouri from Ajax is communicating after waking up from a coma, his family says.

His brother revealed that the Dutch footballer reacts to people by raising his eyebrows, although he cannot walk or speak.

Nouri suffered severe and permanent brain damage after suffering a cardiac arrhythmia attack in a preseason friendly against Werder Bremen in July 2017.

The 22-year-old was left in a coma after the July 8, 2017 incident, but is now recovering in a house built especially for him.

Her brother Abderrahim told the Dutch TV show & # 39; The World Keeps Turning & # 39;: "Appie is doing well, but what good is there? He is awake, sleeps, eats, burps but does not get up from bed,quot;.

"In good times there is a form of communication in which you move your eyebrows but you cannot continue like this for long."

Ajax fans hold up a banner in support of Nouri

"Appie knows where he is. It is good for him to be in a family environment with his family.

"We talk to him and watch football with him. He likes that. Sometimes he gets very emotional, but often there is a smile. That is good for us."

Ajax fans have always shown their support and appreciation with tributes to Nouri.

Banners were displayed at the Johan Cruyff Arena and hundreds of fans even gathered outside their home shortly after the incident.

Nuri's father, Mohammed, added: "We sure believe in a miracle, this is a difficult test for us, but we will continue to do our best."

Frenkie de Jong says Nouri reacted upon learning of his move to Barcelona

"It is our intention that Appie improves. We just have to take care of him as best we can."

Former teammate Frenkie de Jong revealed that Nouri reacted upon learning of his move to Barcelona.

De Jong said: "When I was sitting with him, his mother came in. She said 'Appie, where should Frenkie go to Barcelona?'

"As soon as she said that, her eyebrow went up. That was a very special moment."