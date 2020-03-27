Ajax footballer Abdelhak Nouri wakes up from coma after 32 months | News

Abdelhak Nouri, midfielder from Dutch soccer giants Ajax, He has woken up from a coma after two years, eight months, and 19 days.

The player's brother Abderrahim said the 22-year-old woke up and showed signs of life, the Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf reported Thursday.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTML0ddfa7dd52901c1a138470603d98e8d811% %MINIFYHTML0ddfa7dd52901c1a138470603d98e8d812%

"It goes well with Appie (Abdelhak). Yes, what is good? He is awake, sleeps, eats, burps, but does not get out of bed," Abderrahim told the Amsterdam-based newspaper.

"In good times there is a form of communication, then he wags his eyebrows. He just can't go on like this for long, that seems to be the most important sport for him," he said, adding that Nouri was at home with his family. and "aware of where it is,quot;.

Heart attack

The Dutch-Moroccan midfielder collapsed during a friendly match between Ajax and Germany's Werder Bremen on July 8, 2017 in Austria due to cardiac arrest, which caused severe brain damage.

Amsterdam-based Ajax was later forced to admit that its treatment on the player's field was inappropriate. The club doctor Don de Winter was fired.

The winter is believed to have strayed from UEFA guidelines, starting resuscitation attempts too late. Ajax chief executive Edwin van der Sar said at the time that a defibrillator should "have been used before."

"If this had happened, it is possible that Abdelhak would have come out in better condition," Van der Sar said in a statement.

"This is not certain, but it is a possibility.

"We acknowledge our responsibility and liability for the consequences of this."