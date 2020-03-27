After exposing corruption in Russian courts, he is now in jail

"I heard you," said the chief investigator. "I understand everything, there is no need to explain it."

Mr. Davydov was first detained in May 2016, hours before we met in Perm. He was accused of extorting money from a City Hall official he called, threatening to post a record of their conversation online unless she paid. Mr. Davydov denied the charge, pointing out many irregularities in the case.

He says he was beaten in prison in Perm, and medical officials have confirmed that his right clavicle was broken during his time in prison. The prison director denied him permission to use a cane that could have helped alleviate an exceptionally painful cyst on his left foot. He was regularly thrown into solitary confinement for petty misdemeanors, things like not standing up when a prison guard entered his cell.

Once, when he refused to leave his cell because walking hurt too much, prison guards took him out, hit his head on the concrete floor, searched him and pushed him inside, he said. In excruciating pain, Mr. Davydov grabbed a piece of bread from his table and threw it at the guards, allegedly breaking his nose.

For that assault, Mr. Davydov's sentence was extended for four years. When the judge read the verdict, Mr. Davydov protested, saying the word "deer," an epithet in Russia that means a very stupid person. That sparked a contempt date and five more years in prison. It has appealed the decisions to the European Court of Human Rights.

"The goal is to isolate him," said Larisa V. Alfyorova, Mr. Davydov's attorney, who will represent him on appeal. "They will not release him, they will ensure that he remains in prison."

After being arrested, Mr. Davydov's business collapsed, and his wife, Yekaterina Davydova, told her 15-year-old daughter that she had left to develop a new business far away.

"As we know, developing a new business takes a long time," said Ms. Davydova.