Afghanistan government announces Taliban talks team | News

The Afghan government announced a 21-member team to negotiate with the Taliban in a tentative signal of progress for the US-negotiated peace agreement.

The team, announced Thursday afternoon by the State Peace Ministry, is led by Masoom Stanekzai, a former head of the National Security Directorate and supporter of President Ashraf Ghani, and includes politicians, former officials and representatives of civil society. Five members are women.

It was not immediately clear whether Ghani's political rival, Abdullah Abdullah, would back the selected team, which diplomats say would be vital given the strong influence of his camp in much of the north and west of the country.

The development was backed by US Special Envoy Zalmay Khalilzad, who congratulated Afghan political and civil society leaders.

"They forged an inclusive negotiating team for talks with the Taliban … This consensus is a significant step that brings the parties significantly closer to intra-Afghan negotiations," he said, referring to talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban. as part of a process aimed at ending the longest war in the United States and bringing peace to Afghanistan.

Abdullah's spokesman said he could neither confirm nor deny whether Abdullah supported the team.

Two sources, an informed diplomat in Kabul on the matter and another member of Abdullah's team, speaking on condition of anonymity, said negotiations had been held and that they would likely support the delegation.

The United States signed a troop withdrawal agreement with the Taliban in February in Qatar's capital Doha, but progress in negotiations between the armed group and the Afghan government has been delayed, in part because of the political dispute between Ghani and Abdullah. , who both claimed to be the legitimate leader of Afghanistan after the disputed September elections.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo failed to mediate between the two men to create an "inclusive,quot; government during a one-day visit to Kabul on Monday, and announced a $ 1 billion cut in US aid. Afghanistan, which he says could be reversed.

Peace talks during the pandemic

The global coronavirus pandemic has been adding challenges to the peace process, and Khalilzad has said it created an urgent need.

The Taliban had demanded the unconditional release of 5,000 prisoners before talks with the government began.

Ghani responded with an offer to release 1,500 prisoners, and has since said he would release 100 of them in late March due to humanitarian concerns stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.

The deal was reached in talks between Taliban officials in Doha and government officials in Kabul held over Skype due to travel restrictions.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said 15 Taliban officials would soon travel to Kabul to verify a list of prisoners.

Authorities said on Friday that movement would be highly restricted in the capital from Saturday to curb the risk of coronavirus, and the measures would include the closure of most stores and offices, in addition to essential services such as medical care and stores. food.

The Taliban, which control or dispute about half the country, said they had established nearly 100 health teams to spread awareness of measures such as handwashing, but were struggling in some rural areas to convince people of the seriousness. of the virus, Mujahid said. .

Afghanistan so far has more than 90 confirmed cases, and it is feared that the virus is spreading from thousands crossing the border every day from the most affected neighbor, Iran.

Health Ministry spokesman Wahidullah Mayar welcomed the creation of health teams and said the ministry was ready to help.

"We say we are ready to help the Taliban if they contact us," he said.