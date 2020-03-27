Adams County Deputy, Four Teens, Seriously Injured in Commerce City Accident

An Adams County sheriff's deputy and four teens were seriously injured Thursday night in a two-vehicle accident in Commerce City.

%MINIFYHTMLa6e6364cb4eedd49266a43d70dd4330011% %MINIFYHTMLa6e6364cb4eedd49266a43d70dd4330012%

The accident happened around 10:40 p.m. at the intersection of East 74th Avenue and Dahlia Street, said Trooper Master Gary Cutler, a spokesman for the Colorado State Patrol.

The agent, who was driving a marked patrol SUV, was heading east on 74 when the driver of a black Mercedes E-350, heading north in Dahlia, passed a red light and boned the SUV, Cutler said.

The Mercedes was accelerating at the time of the accident, Cutler said.

The Mercedes driver and three passengers, a 16-year-old man, a 17-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman, were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, Cutler said. All three male teens are from Commerce City and the female is from Thornton. Neither was wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.

The deputy, a 32-year-old man, was also taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

The 17-year-old in the Mercedes was rushed to the University of Colorado Hospital. The rest were taken to the North Suburban Medical Center, Cutler said.

An investigation is ongoing.