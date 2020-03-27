Actor Mark Blum dies of COVID-19 complications

69-year-old actor Mark Blum, known for his work in movies like Dundee Crocodile Y Desperately searching for Susan, died earlier this week of complications from coronavirus.

According to The Wrap, Playwright Horizons, a New York City theater company, revealed the news as did SAG-AFTRA Executive Vice President Rebecca Damon. In a statement, Rebecca confirmed that Mr. Blum had passed away.

The media claims that Blum was an important figure in the New York City theater community. He has earned several accolades, including for his work on Gus and Al created by Albert Innaurato and produced by Playwright Horizons.

Also, Blum appeared in productions like The best man Y Lost in Yonkers. You can check out the theater production company's tweet below:

With love and heavy hearts, Playwrights Horizons pays tribute to Mark Blum, a dear longtime friend and accomplished artist who passed away this week. Thank you, Mark, for all that you brought to our theater, to theaters and audiences around the world. We will miss you. pic.twitter.com/NMVZFB5hPb – Playwrights Horizons (@phnyc) March 26, 2020

Mark worked in acting for many years, beginning in the 1970s before finally moving on to film and television. Her first role was in the 1983 film, Love Sick, in addition to St. elsewhere in 1984. In the same year, Blum worked alongside Madonna and Rosanna Arquette.

His career spans other films, including Coin Heist, Step Up 3D Y Broken glass. As most know, the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, is more likely to have a severe effect in people over the age of 65. Earlier this month, an audio technician working for NBC also passed away due to coronavirus complications.

Mark is also not the only actor to contract coronavirus. Near the start of the pandemic, Idris Elba went to his social media to inform fans that he tested positive for COVID-19, but assured fans that he would do well. Later, his partner, Sabrina, also contracted COVID-19. Other stars who test positive for COVID-19 include Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson.

According to the CDC and other government agencies, those who recently traveled had a considerable risk of contracting the disease, and the onset of cases in the United States was among people who had just returned to the country or who had close contact with someone who had just to return.

However, the spread of the disease is now spreading within communities, but the death rate continues to decline due to increased testing.



