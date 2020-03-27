Access documentary by BBC & PBS Team – Deadline

EXCLUSIVE: BBC Four and PBS are co-producing a special documentary on the mission to revive Notre Dame de Paris after it was devastated by a fire on April 15, 2019.

Reconstruction of Notre Dame: inside the rescue of the Great Cathedral (working title) will be produced by British production company Windfall Films and will air to commemorate a year since hell destroyed large parts of the iconic building.

%MINIFYHTML9b66f8b6d7615a629014f7f79ad1b2a011% %MINIFYHTML9b66f8b6d7615a629014f7f79ad1b2a012%

The film, to be aired in the US USA As part of the PVA and WGBH Boston NOVA science series, collaboration between architects, scientists, archaeologists and engineers will continue in their efforts to restore Notre Dame.

"Spending last year at Notre Dame was impressive and moving," said director Joby Lubman. "This is a building that means a lot to many around the world, so having this extraordinary access was really humbling."

NOVA co-executive producer Chris Schmidt added: "By investigating the archaeological mysteries and clues from the past, we can understand the structure of one of the world's most precious architectural icons like never before."

Rebuilding Notre Dame It was commissioned by BBC Four Channel editor Cassian Harrison and commissioning editor Sreya Biswas, along with NOVA executive co-producers Julia Cort and Schmidt. Lubman is the director, while Alessandra Bonomolo is the producer and Carlo Massarella, the executive producer of Windfall, which is owned by the Argonon Group.

The documentary will be sold internationally by ITV Studios. The NOVA version, Save Notre Dame, will be distributed by PBS in the US. USA