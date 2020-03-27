ABC Shifts Schedule & Explore Live Show Options – Deadline

%MINIFYHTMLb387fa4e2265d504f7db25376666f9be11% %MINIFYHTMLb387fa4e2265d504f7db25376666f9be12%

ABC has changed the programming to American idol in the midst of the Coronavirus pandemic and is exploring "multiple" options for his live shows.

The network is spreading its next two episodes, set in Aulani, over two weeks instead of one. The next two episodes will air on Sunday, March 9 between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. and Sunday April 5 at the same time. The Hawaii exhibition eps was previously scheduled to run on March 29-30.

As a result, it will execute a repeat of Family celebrity fight and a special edition of ABC News " 20/20 at COVID-19 on March 30, followed by the season finale of The good doctor.

The live shows aired on Monday, April 6, but will be replaced by two replays of Family celebrity fight, followed by special primetime, Who wants to be a millionaire? Secrets and surprises, produced by ABC News.

On Sunday, April 12 and Sunday, April 19, it will air American Idol: This is me, which will analyze the lives of our top 20 contestants, with unseen images and performance highlights.

As for live shows, the network is "monitoring" the situation and said it is "exploring multiple options within state guidelines." An ABC spokeswoman added: "We will share a production plan as soon as it is implemented."

This comes after preparation work on live shows, including rehearsals with finalists, was suspended, the sources said. Contestants went home to be with their families amid the growing coronavirus outbreak. The decision of American idol Producer Fremantle was created following strict new Los Angeles County guidelines that prohibit large gatherings to curb the spread of COVID-19. Additionally, Fremantle has instituted remote work as editing on the final pre-engraving. Idol episodes continues. Due to its scope and number of hours delivered, American Idol has a great production team and employs a great team.