A simple Chrome plugin makes browsing much faster and free: BGR

%MINIFYHTMLeb7f2705154b3603dd72273d66bd437311% %MINIFYHTMLeb7f2705154b3603dd72273d66bd437312%

Google has confirmed that it is now resuming Chrome updates after a brief pause due to the new coronavirus pandemic, which has really impacted every last aspect of our lives, including our web browsing.

There are plenty of great Chrome updates in the upcoming releases that Google has planned.

One thing that Google doesn't seem to be focusing on right now is speeding up Chrome's web browsing experience, and that's where a fantastic free Chrome plugin called FasterChrome comes in.

Visit the BGR home page for more stories.

The new coronavirus outbreak that is affecting the United States and Europe right now is impacting every last aspect of our lives right now, including our web browsing. Google recently announced that it was pausing to roll out Google Chrome updates due to complications stemming from the COVID-19 outbreak, and the news was not a big surprise. However, what was a surprise was how soon the updates resumed. Google has now confirmed that it will resume the rollout of Google Chrome updates and has many new features planned. However, one thing Google doesn't seem to be focused on right now is speeding up your Chrome browser, and that's where a great free Chrome extension called FasterChrome comes in.

If you have your own website or if you are involved in web development, chances are good that you have heard of Instant.Page. For those who don't know, it's a simple script that dramatically improves page load times on websites. How does it work, you ask? This nifty script takes advantage of the fact that when a person on a desktop computer hovers over a link, there is a 50% chance that they will click on it. With this script, the site starts loading certain elements of the new web page in the background even before the user clicks on the link, reducing the amount of time it takes to load the page once clicked on. a link.

%MINIFYHTMLeb7f2705154b3603dd72273d66bd437313% %MINIFYHTMLeb7f2705154b3603dd72273d66bd437314%

The same company offers a popular Chrome extension called FasterChrome, and it uses the same principle to speed up your web browsing on all sites, regardless of whether they use Instant.Page. With the extension installed and enabled, Chrome will automatically start preloading certain data from a new web page every time you hover over a link for at least 65 milliseconds. You can get an idea of ​​how long it lasts for 65 milliseconds on the Instant.Page website, but here's a spoiler: You couldn't move your pointer to a link and click on it that fast even if you tried.

%MINIFYHTMLeb7f2705154b3603dd72273d66bd437315% %MINIFYHTMLeb7f2705154b3603dd72273d66bd437316%

FasterChrome really makes a big difference in browsing speed, and it's completely free. You'll find the full description of the extension below on the Chrome Web Store, followed by a link to install it on your computer.

Browse the web faster.

FasterChrome uses preload just in time; preloads a page just before clicking on it. FasterChrome works best on pages that are on the same sites. Pages to external sites are even faster, but generally not enough to be noticeable. How it works: Before clicking on a link, mouse over it. When it has stood for 65 milliseconds, there is a one in two chance of clicking, so FasterChrome starts preloading at this point, leaving on average more than 300ms for the page to preload. Pages that trigger an action (such as logout or delete something) are excluded. (FasterChrome will not preload pages with a query string (a "?") In its URL.) FasterChrome is based on instant.page, a library that you can add to your site in just a minute to give it the same speed boost.

Install FasterChrome

Image source: Valentin Wolf / imageBROKER / Shutterstock