A ranked Disney live-action remake list to watch now

We know you were supposed to be watching Mulan this weekend.
People around the world were waiting for Disney's latest live-action offering based on one of their vault's classic animated titles.
Unfortunately, the new coronavirus pandemic has put an end to all theatrical releases for a while, and hoping that we all will one day do so in the near future of what it calls safe, Disney is waiting for clearance rather than digital beam Mulan in your house
Fortunately, in case you didn't know, the studio has built a little bit from a file you can view right now on streaming services, cable on demand, or through rental or purchase of VOD.
And we'll start with the recent series of live-action remakes, which are a state of mind in themselves.
Yes, some of them have come across mixed to medium reviews, but like pizza or fries, even the smallest ones can be quite satisfying when you're in the mood.
Not to mention, a lot of the reviews aren't here or there when you crave some dazzling special effects, your favorite Disney songs you know all the words for and a poignant ending.
But here's a list of what's on offer that's rated for your judging pleasure:
Walt Disney Studios Movies
1) Beauty and the Beast
Admittedly, this is a completely biased list. The Oscar-winning (and Best Picture nominated) 1991 animated short story has always been our favorite from Disney's golden 90s, and they really would have had to screw it up to make the 2017 version bad.
Happily, having been turned into a hit Broadway musical, it translated very well to the screen and cast …Emma Watson, Dan Stevens, Luke Evans, Josh Gad, Ian McKellen, Emma Thompson and more, it is first class.
It probably helped that our memories weren't clouded by fashion items about whether Belle is the worst or not, or if Gaston hadn't been the best choice. There is no need to revitalize our childhood that Arena, thanks. It is just a fairy tale, and it is correct.
Moviestore / Shutterstock
two) Cinderella
In a close second, though, was this little gem of 2015, which, while it has all the songs and gorgeous little CGI mice and all, not everyone realized it was a live-action remake of the 1950 cartoon. , perhaps because the The exaggerated machine that now wraps all these releases (particularly in the casting department) was not yet fully operational.
But an effervescent Lily james like Ella and Richard Madden As a prince who is not brutally murdered at his own wedding it is a real treat, and this is a beautiful movie to watch even when they are not on screen.
Walt disney studios
3) The jungle book
Jon FavreauThe first offer of 2016 for Disney gods of live action is by far the best reviewed in the group, certified 94 percent fresh on Rotten Tomatoes.
It's fun, it's beautiful, it's full of life lessons that you didn't learn when you first saw the 1967 cartoon, but are now old enough to appreciate. And if you are not in Disney mode looking for romance between girls and princes, then The jungle book-with another spectacular lineup of vocal talent, including Bill Murray, Idris Elba Y Lupita Nyong & # 39; o"Actually, it's your number 1."
Disney
4) The Lion King
We do not care WHO He was so obsessed with the movement of the lips of CGI animals that they couldn't fully enjoy it, or whether this qualifies as live action or not. All we know is that these lion cubs are lovely. And while removing most of Scar's "Be Prepared,quot; was a questionable choice, director Jon Favreau, who really emphasized doing the right thing for mega fans, expanded Lion King world we know with expansive detailed views and many new creatures.
Billy Eichner Since Timon was worth the price of admission alone, and if we didn't tear ourselves apart just knowing we were about to hear the first strains of "Circle of Life,quot; …
5) The Lady and the Tramp
If you like the original from 1955 and you liked to see the animals "live,quot; on The Lion KingSo Pidge, you are going to like it The Lady and the Tramp, which launched directly to Disney + in 2019 for the streaming service's debut. Not to mention, Tessa ThompsonCocker Spaniel and Justin TherouxSchnauzer mutt is a very sweet couple.
Disney / Kobal / Shutterstock
6) Alice in Wonderland
There is a feast for the eyes and then there is an assault on the eyes, and Tim BurtonThe 2010 version of the eccentric animated 1951 story, which weaves characters from Lewis Carrollsequel Alice through the mirror, is a bit of both.
But if you dig Johnny Depp Y Helena Bonham Carter at its strangest moment and Alan Rickman Y Michael Sheen doing anything, here you go.
Note: This is not technically part of the remake universe because it is very far from the animated source material, but close enough.
Disney Enterprises, Inc.
7) Dumbo
The truth be told DumboIt's kind of depressing and downright scary for kids in some places, right down to the end when he reunites with his mother, minus the part where he flies, of course, which is magnificent.
Any flying scene, when he realizes wearing those big ears of his as well as Colin FarrellThe presence of makes it a worthwhile watch.
Walt disney studios
8) Aladdin
It's kind of surprising how disappointing this is, but maybe Guy ritchie You should stick to the British capers. In Will SmithIn his generally charming hands, "Friend Like Me,quot; manages to sound strangely like "Parents just don't understand,quot; ("Prince Ali,quot; is the best Genie tune here), but at least the scene "A Whole New World,quot; is a -screw-on .
And trust us, we can't wait Mulanor anything, to open in theaters, either.
%MINIFYHTMLf98f2c469091bda4e293361ed28dc54e17%